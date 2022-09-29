European Markets Set for Cautious Open After Global Sell-Off

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON ― European markets are set for a mixed open on Friday as the third quarter draws to a close, with global stocks continuing to struggle amid fears over slowing growth and aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The widespread sell-off on Wall Street continued on Thursday, with all three major averages falling sharply as investors assessed the outlook for future rate-hiking decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and their impact on the markets. The S&P 500 hit a fresh low for the year. Stock futures were mixed in early premarket trade on Friday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific also retreated on Friday following the overnight plunge stateside, though new data showed Chinese factory activity unexpectedly expanded in August.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investor focus in Europe on Friday will shift to initial euro zone inflation figures for September, due at 10 a.m. London time, with economists expecting annual consumer prices to have increased by a fresh record high of 9.7%.

Volatility continues in U.K. markets after the Bank of England intervened in the bond market on Wednesday in order to shore up the country's financial stability, after a historic sell-off in long-dated gilts. Sterling also hit an all-time low on Monday following the new government's widely condemned fiscal policy announcements, but has staged a significant rally in recent days.

Stateside, several Fed officials are due to speak on Friday afternoon, and the markets will be watching closely for indications as to the pace of future rate hikes from the central bank.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open around 13 points lower at 6,869, Germany's DAX is set to gain around 9 points to 11,984 and France's CAC 40 is seen around 6 points higher at 5,683.

CNBC Pro: Is the Fed on the right track? Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni says this is what it should do next

The U.S Federal Reserve announced yet another 75 basis point hike earlier this month, sending the federal funds rate up to a range of 3% to 3.25%. The central bank also signaled it may raise interest rates up to as high as 4.6% in 2023 to control inflation.

Ed Yardeni, the economist who coined the term "bond vigilantes," gives his take as the Fed's response to inflation comes under intense scrutiny.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

CNBC Pro: Here's how to trade the UK's political and market turmoil, fund managers say

Markets in London have been in turmoil ever since the U.K. government announced its so-called "mini-budget."

The chaos driven by recent political events has seen the Sterling tank to new historic lows against the dollar as many overseas investors pulled out of the country.

Three fund managers have named stocks and sectors that may benefit from the sell-off in the country's currency.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao