European markets lower ahead of key inflation prints; Italian banks sink on windfall tax

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets pulled back on Tuesday morning as investors await significant inflation data due later this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6% by mid-morning, with banks shedding 2.3% to lead losses while utilities bucked the trend to add 0.5%.

Italian lenders took a hit from the government's surprise announcement of a 40% windfall tax on banking profits.

The European blue chip index closed Monday's session up 0.1% as markets appeared to enter suspended animation after last week's global pullback, as investors took profits near the end of earnings season and risk sentiment returned to focus.

Consumer price index releases are due from China on Wednesday and the United States on Thursday, with analysts expecting the former to report disinflation of 0.5% year on year, which would ease global price pressures but could signal that more fiscal stimulus is needed from Beijing.

The U.S. figure will be closely watched in the context of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision in late September, as markets try to gauge whether the central bank will tighten further and for how long interest rates will remain high. A Reuters poll of economists produced a consensus forecast for the July print of 3.3% year on year, up from 3% in June.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as China's July trade data tumbled more than expected, while U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight as investors monitored a fresh round of quarterly earnings reports at the end of a better-than-expected season.

Roughly 85% of S&P 500 stocks have reported quarterly results, and nearly 80% of them have beaten Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet.

Back in Europe, Deutsche Wohnen, Porsche, Bayer, ABRDN and Glencore all reported Tuesday.

European consumers expect lower inflation, but weaker income growth

Euro zone consumers expect inflation to continue cooling over the next few months and years but remain downbeat about real income growth and house prices, according to the European Central Bank's monthly consumer expectations survey.

The median respondent to the June survey expected inflation to average 3.4% over the next 12 months, down from 3.9% in May, and to fall to 2.3% in three years' time.

However, consumers expect their income to grow at 1.2% over the next 12 months, suggesting reduced living standards and savings rates as inflation outpaces pay. The mean respondent also suggested housing prices will grow by just 2.1% over the next year.

Italian banks sink after surprise windfall tax announcement

Shares of Italian banks took a hit on Tuesday after Italy's cabinet approved a 40% windfall tax on lenders' profits for the remainder of 2023.

Within the first 20 minutes of trading in Rome, BPER Banca shares plunged 11%, Banco BPM shed 8.5%, Intesa Sanpaolo was down more than 7%, UniCredit dropped 6.5% and Finecobank was down 5.6%.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told a press conference on Monday that the 40% levy on banks' extra profits, amounting to several billion euros, will be used to cut taxes and offer financial support to mortgage holders.

European shares open lower

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.3% at the open, with mining stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in the red.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 11 points lower at 7,544, Germany's DAX is set to dip by around 22 points to 15,929, and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 5 points to 7,315, according to IG data.

