European Markets Mixed Ahead of Key U.S. Jobs Report

European markets were mixed on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by noon, with tech stocks falling 1.4% while oil and gas stocks gained 0.9%.

The jobs report due at 1:30 p.m. London time is expected to show an increase in payrolls of 275,000 in September, with unemployment projected to remain steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The reading will likely influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision in November.

Markets in Asia-Pacific retreated on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading losses, while U.S. stock futures also pulled back slightly in early premarket trade. Major U.S. averages closed lower during regular trading on Thursday but are still on course for their best week since June 24.

The Kremlin behaved 'like a drug dealer' over gas supplies, Polish PM says

The Kremlin behaved "like a drug dealer," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC's Charlotte Reed in an exclusive interview.

"Initially the gas [from Russia] was supposed to be very cheap, but the real price of the gas we now know. The real price of the gas is also the blood of soldiers and people, children and women in Ukraine and the real price of gas is the current harsh winter coming in Europe," he said.

The Polish leader made the comments in Prague as 44 European leaders met to discuss the war in Ukraine and Europe's energy crisis. It is the first meeting of a new group called the European Political Community.

Stocks on the move: Renault up 4%, AMS-Osram down 4%

Renault shares gained 4.1% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600, while at the bottom of the index, electronics company ams Osram fell 4.7%.

German industrial production falls in August

German industrial output declined in August, the country's Federal Statistical Office revealed Friday, as supply bottlenecks persisted due to the war in Ukraine and lingering pandemic-related distortions.

Industrial production dropped by 0.8% month-on-month, below expectations for a 0.5% decline among analysts polled by Reuters.

However, July's monthly figure was revised up to 0% from its previous -0.3%.

Credit Suisse to buy back $3 billion in debt, sell landmark hotel as credit fears persist

Troubled bank Credit Suisse offered to buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of debt securities Friday, as it navigates a plunging share price and a rise in bets against its debt.

The Swiss lender also confirmed that it is selling its famous Savoy Hotel in Zurich's financial district, prompting some speculation that it is scrambling for liquidity.

In a statement Friday regarding the offer to repurchase debt securities, Credit Suisse said: "The transactions are consistent with our proactive approach to managing our overall liability composition and optimizing interest expense and allow us to take advantage of market conditions to repurchase debt at attractive prices."

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 20 points lower at 6,977, Germany's DAX is set to shed around 64 points to 12,407 and France's CAC 40 is set to slip by around 18 points to 5,918.

