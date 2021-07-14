European Markets Set for Somber Open as Investors Digest Powell Comments

European stocks are expected to open lower on Thursday as investors digest inflation data from the U.S. and U.K. released yesterday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments and look ahead to more earnings and jobs data.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Thursday, as investors digest inflation data from the U.S. and U.K. released yesterday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments and look ahead to more earnings and jobs data.

London's FTSE is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,087, Germany's DAX 18 points lower at 15,773, France's CAC 40 down 14 points at 6,545 and Italy's FTSE MIB 62 points lower at 25,007, according to IG.

The lull for European markets comes after hotter-than-expected U.S. and U.K. inflation figures were published Wednesday and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

In testimony to the House Committee on Financial Services, Powell sought to quell investors' fears about a rollback of the central bank's easy policies anytime soon, even in the face of inflation. Powell said the economy is "a ways off" from where it needs to be for the central bank to change policy.

U.S. stock futures were steady in overnight trading on Wednesday as investors readied for more corporate earnings (Morgan Stanley is due to report) and labor market data.

Meanwhile, shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday trade as China reported its gross domestic product (GDP) rose 7.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, official data showed Thursday. That was lower than expectations by economists in a Reuters poll for an 8.1% rise.

On the data front in Europe, U.K. unemployment figures for May are released and Italian inflation data for June. OPEC releases its latest monthly oil market report.

