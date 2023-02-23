European Markets Set to Open Higher Ahead of Economic Data Releases

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were set to open higher Friday, as investors prepare for data releases and more company earnings.

Figures published in the morning showed the German economy contracted by 0.4% in the fourth quarter last year, with a previous flash estimate showing a 0.2% decline.

A survey found British consumers have turned slightly more optimistic on their personal finances and the economic outlook. French consumer confidence data is also due.

Releases later in the day will include U.S. data on personal income, new home sales and consumer spending.

This week, investors have been digesting a slew of corporate earnings as well as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which stated that recent signs of inflation coming down did not offset the need for more interest rate increases.

On Thursday, a massive earnings beat by Rolls-Royce propelled shares of the British engine-maker 22% higher. There were also positive signs from the likes of hotel group Accor, which hailed the return of travel in most of its markets to 2019 levels.

However, many companies have also struck a note of caution over uncertainty ahead.

Meanwhile, fears of continued interest hikes with no cutting by central banks continue to loom, thanks to persistent inflation and signs that economies are proving resilient as labor markets remain tight. A poll of equity analysts published by Reuters on Thursday suggested global stock markets will continue to be volatile as market interest rate pricing moves higher.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday, with Chinese and Hong Kong indexes falling but Japan's Nikkei 225 climbing.

Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said in a confirmation hearing that despite side effects such as the sharply weaker yen, the country's ultra-loose monetary policy was a "necessary, appropriate means to achieve 2% inflation."

U.S. stock futures were flat overnight after snapping their four-session losing streak Thursday.

Europe markets set to open higher

European markets were seen opening slightly higher Friday.

The FTSE 100 was due to gain 15 points, France's CAC 40 to gain 29.7 points, Germany's DAX to gain 28 points and Italy's MIB to gain 142.5 points.

After struggling earlier in the week, the Stoxx 600 index closed 0.1% higher on Thursday.

— Jenni Reid

