European Markets Choppy as Investors Await Fed Notes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were choppy Monday, with attention this week set to be on the publication of Federal Reserve meeting notes.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.2% higher before moving between slight losses and gains through the morning. Mining stocks were the most upbeat, adding 1%, while tech stocks fell 0.55%.

The Stoxx defied markets in the U.S. and Asia to climb higher last week despite a slight retreat on Friday, as the economic outlook for the region continued to brighten and several corporate earnings beat expectations.

The index reached a one-year high, while both the FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 touched record highs during the week.

Elsewhere, markets took cues from strong economic data from the U.S. combined with persistently high inflation suggesting the Fed may take interest rates higher for longer than expected, continuing what a strategist has described as the "tug of war between the equity markets and the Treasury markets."

Investors will be keenly watching as the U.S. central bank releases minutes from its latest meeting on Wednesday.

Monday will see the publication of euro zone construction output and consumer confidence data.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher as the People's Bank of China left its 1-year and 5-year prime loan rates unchanged, as was widely expected.

U.S. markets are closed for Presidents' Day.

Euro zone construction rate fell in December; Germany down 8%

Production in the construction sector fell by 2.5% in the euro area and by 2% in the European Union month on month in December.

Figures published by Eurostat on Monday revealed the declines, which follow a 0.1% euro area fall and 0.1% EU increase in November.

Its country breakdown showed the biggest drop was in Germany, down 8% on the month, followed by Austria, down 7.6%, and Poland, down 3.8%.

Higher borrowing costs and continued input cost inflation have weighed on the sector even as overall forecasts for the euro zone economy have brightened, with many now predicting the bloc will avoid a recession.

Fed will cut rates aggressively if it sees inflation drivers fall, boosting tech and bonds: Atomos

Haig Bathgate, head of investments at Atomos, says there is a big opportunity in growth stocks — but if you get it wrong, "you get cleaned out."

Two-thirds of Brits cutting back on non-essentials due to cost of living

More than two-thirds of U.K. adults are cutting their spending on non-essentials in light of cost pressures, figures published Monday showed.

A survey by the Office of National Statistics found 94% of people said their cost of living is higher than a year ago. When asked how they're responding to that, 69% said they're spending less on non-essential items and 60% are using less gas and electricity in their home.

The ONS said 55% of renters would be unable to afford an unexpected expense of £850 ($1,022), versus 12% of outright homeowners; while adults aged 25 to 34 are most likely to be experiencing a form of financial vulnerability, and 34% are borrowing more money or using more credit than a year ago.

The pace of U.K. inflation has been falling but remains above 10%.

Likelihood of a recession in the U.S. this year is ‘very low,’ strategist says

Bob Parker, senior advisor at International Capital Markets Association, says he "wouldn't be at all surprised if we see progressively more and more upward revisions to U.S. growth."

Stocks on the move: Faurecia nudges higher, DS Smith lower

European stock movements were muted in early Monday trade.

French auto parts maker Faurecia was the top performer, gaining 4.7% after announcing on Sunday it would sell its SAS Cockpit Modules arm for 540 million euros ($577.5 million) in order to focus on its "core activities."

At the bottom of the Stoxx index, British packaging company DS Smith dipped 3.5%.

European markets open higher

European markets were cautiously higher in early trade, with the Stoxx 600 trading up 0.25% and most sectors in the green.

Mining stocks climbed 1% and utilities were up 0.7%, while household goods slipped 0.3%.

France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX made slight gains, while the FTSE was flat on the previous session.

European markets set to open higher

European markets were on track for a higher open Monday, suggesting last week's bullish momentum is back on course.

The FTSE 100 was on track to open 26 points higher at 8,022 points, IG data showed, after closing above the 8,000 level for the first time on Thursday.

France's CAC 40 was seen up 29.5 points at 7,374, Italy's MIB up 62.5 points at 27,911.5 and Germany's DAX up 59 points at 15,535.9.

