European markets set to open higher, recovering after global sell-off fueled by AI concerns

European stocks are heading for a higher open Tuesday as global markets recover from a sell-off fueled by concerns over a potential artificial intelligence breakthrough in China that could pose a massive challenge to Western AI firms.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 21 points higher at 8,522, Germany's DAX up 73 points at 21,356, France's CAC up 14 points at 7,926 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 70 points at 36,471, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from SAP, Foxtons Group, Logitech and LVMH on Tuesday, while data releases will include the latest French consumer confidence figures and Spain's unemployment rate.

Regional markets traded in negative territory on Monday as investors in the region reacted to a potential AI breakthrough out of China, with the success of Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek sparking concerns over incumbent U.S. giants' global leadership in AI.

Later on Wall Street Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plunged amid concerns that an artificial intelligence stock bubble would pop because of DeepSeek's emergence, which has possibly made a competitive AI model at a fraction of the cost of Silicon Valley models.

Nvidia lost close to $600 billion in market cap on Monday, the biggest drop for any company on a single day in U.S. history.

Overnight, Hong Kong stocks rose Tuesday, while several Asia-Pacific markets, in Taiwan, South Korea and China, were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Fed will most likely cut rates twice more this year, strategist says

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, sees two more rate cuts on the horizon for 2025.

"Our base case is that they cut interest rates twice this year, once in the second quarter, and then once again in the fourth quarter," he told CNBC in a Monday interview.

As for this Wednesday's FOMC meeting, Stovall is in agreement with many investors who believe that the U.S. central bank will most likely hold rates steady.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Apple overtakes Nvidia as world's most valuable company

Apple became the most valuable publicly traded company once again on Monday, after Nvidia's rout sent its market value plummeting. Microsoft also surpassed the chipmaker, landing in the number two spot.

Shares of Nvidia tumbled 13.5% on concerns over possible competition from Chinese startup DeepSeek, which claims it launched a free, open-source language model at a fraction of the cost of its competitors.

Apple's market cap currently sits near $3.4 billion, while Microsoft is at $3.2 billion. Nvidia's market cap is just shy of $3.1 billion.

Just last week, Nvidia had reclaimed the top spot, replacing Apple as the most valuable company.

— Michelle Fox, Nick Wells

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt