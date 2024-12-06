Money Report

European markets set to open lower as French political upheaval drags on

By Chloe Taylor,CNBC

A trader works on front of a chart displaying Germany’s share index DAX at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on December 3, 2024. Germany’s blue-chip DAX stock index jumped above 20,000 points for the first time following gains on US and Asian markets, defying multiple headwinds battering Europe’s biggest economy. The DAX groups the 40 largest publicly-traded companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
Daniel Roland | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open lower on Friday, as investors in the region digest the latest political developments in France.

Following a vote that toppled French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government on Wednesday evening — a motion backed by both left and right-leaning lawmakers after Barnier forced his contested budget through parliament without a vote — the country's President Emmanuel Macron gave a defiant speech criticizing politicians for not thinking about "the voters."

He insisted he would see out the remainder of his presidency, which will see him stay in office until 2027.

Barnier resigned from his post Thursday morning, but will continue in a caretaker role while Macron selects a replacement.

The euro was marginally lower against the dollar before the European opening bell following a rise in the previous session. At 6:21 a.m. London time it was trading around $1.0574.

In Asia, markets were mixed, with traders monitoring political instability in South Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

Across the Atlantic, investors are looking ahead to the publication of U.S. nonfarm payroll figures, which are expected to have increased in November.

Opening calls

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 8 points lower at 8,341 on Friday morning, while the German DAX index is slated to lose 24 points at the opening, according to IG, bringing it down to 20,334.

Meanwhile, IG is predicting that the CAC 40 will open around 8 points lower at 7,322.

Chloe Taylor

