Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

European Markets Set to Slide, Tracking Global Momentum

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS | AFP | Getty Images
  • The expected opening losses come after sharp declines on Wall Street as rising rates continue to exert downward pressure on technology stocks by making future profits less attractive.

LONDON — European markets are set to tumble on Friday, tracking a global pullback for risk assets.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 71 points lower at 7,508, Germany's DAX is set to fall by around 190 points to 15,707, and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 91 points to 7,100, according to IG data.

The expected opening losses come after sharp declines on Wall Street as rising rates continue to exert downward pressure on technology stocks by making future profits less attractive.

Money Report

politics 35 mins ago

Cambodia Prime Minister's Trip to Myanmar Was Not to Legitimize the Junta, Says Minister Delegate

coronavirus 45 mins ago

Many Pacific Island Nations Have Kept Covid at Bay. But Attempts to Reopen Are Fraught With Danger

The declines were deepened by a plunge in Netflix shares after the company's fourth-quarter earnings report showed a slowdown in subscriber growth.

U.S. stock futures indicate further losses at Friday's open, while markets in Asia-Pacific also tumbled overnight.

Back in Europe, Britain's GfK Consumer Confidence Index sank to -19 in January from -15 in December, its lowest reading since February 2021, as soaring inflation and the prospect of further interest rate hikes dampened the outlook.

An initial "flash" consumer confidence reading for the euro zone is expected on Friday afternoon. There are no major earnings due in Europe on Friday.

Jeremy Grantham says the end of 'bubble extravaganza' is coming, calls for stocks to drop 45%

JPMorgan says hydrogen use is set to boom and picks its top stocks to cash in

Failed market rally signals more trouble ahead for stocks

In corporate news, Rio Tinto shares took a hit overnight after Serbia revoked the Anglo-Australian mining company's lithium exploration licenses, citing environmental concerns.

Meanwhile, Unilever has ruled out a fourth increase to its bid for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health-care business, effectively abandoning a tie-up that had ruffled feathers among investors.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsinvestingInvestment strategyU.S. MarketsLondon
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us