European Markets Set to Start the New Trading Week on a Positive Note

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are set to open in positive territory on Monday, with regional markets still seeing a boost from last week's U.S. inflation figures, which showed prices had risen less than expected in October.

Nonetheless, U.S. stock futures traded lower early Monday morning despite the S&P 500 posting its biggest weekly gain in almost five months last week on the back of easing inflation data.

Investors cheered the inflation reading, betting that the Federal Reserve would soon slow its aggressive tightening campaign.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng popped as Japan's benchmark index was dragged lower by tech giant SoftBank Group in a mixed Asia-Pacific session after closing the previous week with a big rally.

Bitcoin falls below $16,000 to lowest since Nov. 2020 as FTX saga continues

Bitcoin fell as low as $15,904.44 in Asia's morning, according to Coin Metrics, marking its lowest levels in around two years. Bitcoin last hovered around similar levels in Nov. 16, 2020, when it reached $15,860.81.

Ether also fell, reaching as low as $1,170.34, as more details emerge around crypto exchange FTX's operations.

Crypto investors have lost around $2 trillion since its peak a year ago.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory on Monday with global markets still seeing a boost from last week's U.S. inflation figures, which showed prices had risen less than expected in October.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 13 points higher at 7,338, Germany's DAX up 45 points at 14,283, France's CAC up 30 points at 6,627 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 136 points at 24,459, according to data from IG.

Data releases include euro zone industrial production figures for September. There are no major earnings.

