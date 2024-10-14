European markets set to start the new trading week on a somber note

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a mixed start to the week Monday, with regional markets lacking direction after a choppy week last week.

The region's major indexes closed higher on Friday as investors assessed U.K. growth figures and looked ahead to a fiscal stimulus announcement by China over the weekend.

China's Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an in a press briefing on Saturday hinted at more debt issuance amid efforts to shore up the economy, stating the government had a "rather large" space to increase deficit.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday and China stocks volatile as investors assessed the weekend press briefing.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Sunday as investors waited to assess whether the next batch of key corporate earnings could power the market to more records; Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson report their latest results on Tuesday before the market opens, while Morgan Stanley and United Airlines are set to release results Wednesday.

— CNBC's Anniek Bao and Yun Li contributed to this markets summary.

Correction: This blog has been updated to reflect that no major earnings or data releases are due Monday.

Goldman Sachs just refreshed its conviction lists of global stocks, giving 3 over 20% upside

Goldman Sachs has refreshed its lists of top global stock picks for October, adding some and removing others.

The stocks are featured in the investment bank's "Conviction List - Directors' Cut," which it says offers a "curated and active" list of buy-rated stocks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more on three of the latest additions to the list with more than 20% upside potential, according to Goldman's analysts.

— Amala Balakrishner

Goldman Sachs raises China GDP growth forecasts amid stimulus moves

Goldman Sachs raised its 2024 real GDP forecast for China to 4.9% from the previous 4.7%, as it evaluates the "more forceful and coordinated" stimulus policies coming out from the two high-level press conferences last week.

Chinese policymakers have "made a turn on cyclical policy management and increased their focus on the economy," it said in a research note on Oct. 13.

The company attributed the upward revision to the Ministry of Finance suggesting that 2.3 trillion yuan ($325.48 billion) of local government special bond funds will be used in the fourth quarter; and the National Development and Reform Commission stating it would pre-approve the 200 billion yuan of next year's projects by end-October.

"We estimate easing measures announced and suggested so far translate into 0.4 pp upside surprise to our previous projection," Goldman Sachs said, while lifting the country's 2025 real GDP growth forecast to 4.7% from 4.3%.

However, it noted its structural view on China's growth has not changed with persisting growth challenges, including deteriorating demographics, a multi-year debt deleveraging trend and global supply chain risks.

— Anniek Bao

CNBC Pro: Is it time to invest in China? Two pros share their views

Chinese markets are back in the spotlight after a rough start to the week.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 index skyrocketed over 10% when it opened Tuesday amid expectations of further measures to boost the economy after the seven-day Golden Week break. The rally cooled off, however, after China's National Development and Reform Commission held off on announcing any new major stimulus plans, underwhelming investors.

As investors consider whether — and how — to invest in China, two experts share their views on the market and stocks they like right now.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 12 points lower at 8,240, Germany's DAX down 7 points at 19,351, France's CAC down 12 points at 7,568 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 6 points at 34,144, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt