European markets open mixed; Kingfisher slips after profit warning, Direct Line plunges 14%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets had a mixed start to the new trading week Monday, as investors continued to digest a number of central bank policy decisions in Europe.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was close to the flatline in early deals after closing last week at a record high. Retail stocks fell 0.75% as travel gained 0.5%.

Home improvement group Kingfisher, owner of brands such as B&Q and Screwfix, fell 3% after issuing its third warning on profit in six months. The U.K.'s Direct Line meanwhile plunged 14% after Brussels-based Ageas on Friday confirmed it would not make a further offer for the fellow insurance firm.

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower Monday morning ahead of March's last — and shortened — trading week. The market is on track for its fifth consecutive month of gains, with the major U.S. stock benchmarks crossing new all-time closing high levels last week.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday as investors awaited inflation reports from Singapore, Malaysia and Australia this week.

Europe stocks open mixed

European stock markets opened in mixed territory Monday as traders head into a shortened trading week.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 was 0.07% higher at 8:11 a.m. in London, with Germany's DAX up by 0.15% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.07%. France's CAC 40 was flat.

— Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 7,925, Germany's DAX up 18 points at 18,231, France's CAC 5 points higher at 8,155 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 26 points at 33,813, according to data from IG.

Data releases include U.K. fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures.

— Holly Ellyatt