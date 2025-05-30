Money Report

European stock markets set for a positive open amid U.S. tariff uncertainty

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Positive start for European stock markets

European stock markets are expected to open in positive territory on Friday.

Futures contracts for the Stoxx Europe 600 index point to a 0.1% gain at the open. Meanwhile, the U.K.'s FTSE 100, is set to open 0.2% higher, France's CAC 40 could add 0.1% and Germany's DAX is seen opening flat at the start of the trading day.

In Italy, shares of Metriks AI will trade for the first time on the stock exchange under the ticker MTK. The company provides artificial intelligence and analytical services and services to its clients.

