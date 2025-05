This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Opening calls

Good morning from London. It's 6:25 a.m. and futures are pointing toward a slight rally at the open.

FTSE 100 and CAC 40 futures are up by around 0.1%, while DAX futures are marginally higher.

European stocks ended Thursday's session in positive territory.

— Chloe Taylor