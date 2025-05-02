European stocks open higher on China-U.S. optimism

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks opened higher on Friday, as investors assessed a signal that China is seeking trade negotiations will the U.S.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Stoxx 600 index jumped 0.88% in early deals, led by mining stocks, up 2.5%, while banks climbed 1.7%.

Most markets were closed on Thursday for the May 1 holiday. London's FTSE 100 ended a choppy session 0.02% higher to mark its 14th straight session in the green, drawing level with its best run since 2017.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Shell shares rose 2.4% after the oil major beat profit expectations for the first quarter and announced its latest $3.5 billion share buyback.

April data on the preliminary euro zone inflation rate is due to be released at 10 a.m. London time.

Top posts

Shell posts sharp fall in first-quarter profit, launches $3.5 billion share buyback | view post

NatWest beats on profit in first quarter | view post

Copper rises on China's consideration of trade talks with the U.S. | view post

Moët Hennessy to cut 10% of its workforce: Report | view post

Asia-Pacific markets moved higher on Friday after China said that it was evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the White House. Authorities reiterated Beijing's request for the U.S. to remove all unilateral tariffs, which have taken duties on Chinese imports to triple digits.

Earlier this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it was "up to China to de-escalate" the situation, which is driving up U.S. consumer goods prices as it slows Chinese economic activity.

Sentiment on Wall Street was buoyed on Thursday by better-than-expected earnings from Meta and Microsoft, though Apple and Amazon fell in extended trading after more disappointing results.

— CNBC's Anniek Bao contributed to this report

Moët Hennessy to cut 10% of its workforce: Report

Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Moët Hennessy is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce by over 10% as new leadership seeks to reset performance at LVMH's wine and spirits division, according to the FT.

Chief executive Jean-Jacques Guiony and his deputy Alexandre Arnault, who took the reins in February, said they planned to cut the current headcount of 9,400 by around 1,200, taking the total workforce back to 2019 levels.

"This was an organization that was built for a much larger size of business," Guiony said in an internal video seen by The Financial Times.

Guiony noted that the division's revenues were currently at 2019 levels but that costs had risen 35% since then, according to the report.

Moët Hennessy did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

LVMH's wines and spirits saw the sharpest decline in revenues in the first quarter, down 9%, as it flagged lower demand in the U.S. and China for cognac. That comes as the group faces the prospect of higher U.S. tariffs, which would keenly impact sales of popular American imports such as its Moët & Chandon and Krug champagne brands.

— Karen Gilchrist

NatWest beats on profit in first quarter

Belinda Jlao | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

British bank Natwest reported operating profit of £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) in the first quarter, up from £1.3 billion a year earlier and ahead of the £1.54 billion expected in an LSEG-compiled analyst poll.

The lender's net interest margin rose 8 basis points on the prior quarter to 2.27%, while return on tangible equity, a metric measuring profitability, hit 18.5% from 17.5% at the end of last year. It added that it expects to hit the upper end of its income and returns guidance for 2025.

"In the face of increased global economic uncertainty, our customers remain resilient and we saw good levels of activity through Q1 2025," CEO Paul Thwaite said in a statement.

Read more here.

— Jenni Reid

Oil major Shell posts sharp fall in first-quarter profit, launches $3.5 billion share buyback

British oil giant Shell on Friday reported a sharp fall in first-quarter profit, following a period of weaker crude prices.

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $5.58 billion for the first three months of the year, beating analyst expectations of $5.09 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus. A separate forecast from analysts polled by Vara Research had expected Shell's first-quarter profit to come in at $4.96 billion.

The London-listed company announced another $3.5 billion share buyback program, which it expects to complete over the next three months. It marks the 14th consecutive quarter of at least $3 billion in buybacks, the company said.

The results come as Big Oil profits continue to fall from record highs in 2022.

Read more here.

— Sam Meredith

Standard Chartered beats first-quarter profit expectations

Standard Chartered on Friday beat first-quarter profit expectations on the back of strong growth in its wealth management, global markets, and global banking businesses.

The bank's reported profit before taxation for the three months ended in March was $2.103 billion, up from $1.91 billion in the same period a year ago.

Read the full story here.

— Lee Ying Shan

Copper rises on China's consideration of trade talks with the U.S.

Copper rose sharply on Friday after China said it was evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the U.S.

The metal gained for a second day, and was trading 0.89 higher at $9,206 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as at 11.11 a.m. Singapore time.

Meanwhile, iron ore futures in Singapore added 0.42% to $96.60.

China's consideration of talks with the U.S. is good news for base metals as they have taken a hit from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on China.

Experts had previously highlighted that the Asian giant's copper stockpiles would take a hit if its trade relations with the U.S. remain tense.

— Amala Balakrishner

Bitcoin moves closer to $100,000

Bitcoin rose sharply early Friday, reversing its losses from earlier in the week. The cryptocurrency is now fast approaching $100,000 — a threshold it last traded at on February 7.

As at 8.35 a.m. Singapore time, Bitcoin had advanced 0.34% to $96,805.58.

— Amala Balakrishner