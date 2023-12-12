European stocks head for mixed open ahead of Federal Reserve rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as investors await the the U.S. Federal Reserve's last monetary policy decision of the year.

The Fed is expected to hold its benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, but investors will be analyzing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary for clues on how soon rate cuts can be expected. For now, the CME FedWatch Tool shows markets are pricing in odds of rate cuts beginning next spring.

Overnight, China stocks led declines among Asia-Pacific markets as investors digested Beijing's plan to lift domestic demand, ahead of the interest rate decision from the Fed. U.S. stock futures ticked higher.

All three major indexes gained ground for a fourth straight day Tuesday as U.S. inflation came in as expected, with the consumer price index rising 3.1% year on year.

Fed’s big rate policy decision looms. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold steady on interest rates when its two-day meeting concludes at 2 p.m. ET.

The real action – and potential market mover – will be how central bank policymakers proceed from here and whether its messaging will hold any clues on the next steps for rates.

Economists and traders will have an eye out for the central bank's statement, which should have the details on how the Federal Open Market Committee is perceiving the state of employment, inflation and economic growth.

This time, the Fed will also issue its dot plot, a grid of members' projections for the fed funds rate. This is where market participants might get some insight on where policymakers stand on the expected timing of cuts.

Fed Chair Powell's press conference, which traders will watch closely, will also offer additional context on the Fed's decision – as well as where policy may go from here. The event could be a market-moving one.

The Federal Reserve will begin interest rate cuts in mid 2024, CNBC survey finds

Respondents to the latest CNBC Fed Survey expect the central bank to begin cutting interest rates in the middle of next year and are more optimistic on the likelihood of a soft landing.

More than half of the 35 economists, strategists and analysts polled by CNBC expect June to be the first month of Fed cuts, while 69% expect another cut in July. The average forecast from respondents calls for roughly 85 basis points of interest rate cuts in 2024.

Meanwhile, soft landing expectations also climbed in the December survey compared to a month earlier. Respondents increased the probability of soft landing to 47%, a basis point increase from November, while trimming the odds of a recession in 2024 by 8 basis points to 41%.

— Brian Evans

CPI rises 0.1% month over month in November

The consumer price index gained 0.1% in November from the prior month. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected CPI to be flat month over month. On a year-over-year basis, the print came in at 3.1%, in line with expectations.

Excluding energy and food, CPI rose 0.3% month over month and 4% year over year — also matching expectations.

— Fred Imbert

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,553, Germany's DAX down 16 points at 16,780, France's CAC down 6 points at 7,539 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 10 points at 30,352, according to data from IG.

Euro zone industrial production for October is due, as well as an estimate of U.K. gross domestic product in the same month. Earnings come from Inditex.

— Holly Ellyatt