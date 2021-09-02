European Stocks Muted as Markets Monitor Key Economic Data

Euro zone business activity remained robust in August despite the impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and broad supply chain problems, according to Friday's PMI readings.

August's closely-watched jobs report from the U.S. Labor Department is due at 1:30 p.m. London time.

LONDON — European markets were mixed on Friday morning as investors monitored key economic indicators out of the euro zone and the U.S.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline by mid-morning, with basic resources adding 0.7% while travel and leisure stocks slid 0.4%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Friday, with Chinese stocks declining over concerns about slowing growth, while Japanese markets surged after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he will not be running in the upcoming leadership election.

Stateside, stock futures were steady in early premarket trading as investors geared up for August's jobs report from the Labor Department, due at 1:30 p.m. London time.

The reading could have a significant impact on the Federal Reserve's policymaking decisions with regards to scaling back its monetary stimulus program.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed to record highs Thursday on the back of better-than-expected weekly jobless claims figures.

Back in Europe, euro zone business activity remained robust in August despite the impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and broad supply chain problems. The final IHS Markit composite PMI (purchasing managers' index) reading for the bloc dropped to 59.0 from July's 15-year high of 60.2, remaining well clear of the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

German polling on Thursday showed the Social Democrats opening up a five-point lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union in the run-in to the Sept. 26 national election in Europe's largest economy.

In terms of individual share price movement, British fund manager Ashmore fell 4.7% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 after its earnings report, while Allfunds Group jumped 8.9%.

