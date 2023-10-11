European stocks higher as positive momentum continues; UK GDP grows slightly

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets were higher Thursday morning as they built on positive global momentum this week.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% at 10:20 a.m. in London, with all sectors in the green. Mining stocks were up 1.26%, while oil and gas stocks rose 1.47% even as the International Energy Agency warned of ongoing uncertainty in oil markets.

The Stoxx closed at a three-week high on Wednesday after notching its best one-day performance in 11 months on Tuesday.

Focus has been on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve may be through with interest rate hikes after a series of dovish remarks from officials, even as the producer price index came in hotter than expected and Fed minutes suggested one more hike may be needed. Attention will be on the consumer price index released later today.

Markets are now putting a 91% probability on the Fed holding steady in November, and a 72% probability on another hold in December, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

European Central Bank officials also continued to reinforce the message that rates may have peaked. Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno told CNBC: "Bar additional shocks that we don't see coming, of course, we will be done, that's my interpretation of the decision in September."

The ECB is due to publish minutes from that September policy meeting today.

Elsewhere, figures published Thursday morning showed the U.K. economy grew 0.2% month-on-month in August, in line with economists' expectations. The July reading was revised lower, from a 0.5% to 0.6% contraction.

U.S. stock futures were higher early Tuesday. German shoe-seller Birkenstock fell more than 12% in its New York market debut Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific shares were higher, led by Hong Kong.

Oil price shock could push ECB into another hike: National Bank of Belgium head

Pierre Wunsch, governor of the National Bank of Belgium, discusses the latest inflation figures and the trends the ECB is monitoring.

Oil prices higher as IEA flags uncertainty

Oil prices were higher Thursday following a fall of over 2% on Wednesday as markets continued to assess the huge increase in volatility in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

International benchmark ICE Brent Crude futures were up 0.93% to $86.62 a barrel at 9:23 a.m. in London, as WTI Crude futures rose 0.72% to $84.09 a barrel.

In its monthly report, the International Energy Agency on Thursday said oil markets would remain on edge over potential output disruption as the war persists.

It also said it "stands ready to act if necessary to ensure markets remain adequately supplied."

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks open higher

European stock markets opened higher Thursday, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.6% at 8:10 a.m. London time.

Germany's DAX gained 0.5%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 were both around 0.6% higher.

— Jenni Reid

UK economy posts narrow growth in August

Alastair Grant | Afp | Getty Images

The U.K. economy expanded 0.2% month-on-month in August, the Office for National Statistics estimated Thursday, as growth in the dominant services industry offset declines in production and construction output.The ONS also revised its reading for July lower, from 0.5% to 0.6% contraction.

It comes after the International Monetary Fund forecast the weakest economic growth for the U.K. of all Group of 7 nations. It sees 0.5% growth this year, versus 0.7% in the euro zone and 2.1% in the U.S.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics, said August growth was partially down to temporary factors and reiterated a call for the economy to contract 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in both the third and forth quarters, resulting in recession.

The GDP reading does not change the outlook for the Bank of England, according to Mathieu Savary, chief European strategist at BCA Research, and "confirms that the Bank Rate does not have much upside from here, but will remain at current levels for an extended period."

Read more here:

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks head for higher open

European stocks are set to open higher, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen up 34.5 points at 7,656, with Germany's DAX up 74.5 points to 15,533. France's CAC 40 was set to gain 31.8 points at 7,173 and Italy's MIB up 182.5 points at 28,586.

— Jenni Reid

Exxon's $60 billion deal to buy shale giant is 'one for the record books,' says analyst

Exxon Mobil's acquisition of shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources is the largest oil and gas merger in a decade, and "one for the record books," says Raymond James' managing director and equity research analyst Pavel Molchanov.

On Wednesday, Exxon Mobil said it agreed to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion in an all-stock deal, or $253 per share. The deal marks Exxon's biggest since it bought Mobil, and is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

While it's a "good deal" for Exxon from a historical valuation perspective, Molchanov noted that it's important to also recognize that Exxon's own stock has been trading at a much lower valuation than it used to.

Exxon estimated its production volume in the Permian Basin would more than double to 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

"It's no coincidence that the Permian is the focus of his deal," said Molchanov, elaborating how it is the "most prolific and economically attractive basins."

Pioneer shares were up 1.44% at the close, while Exxon's slipped 3.58%.

—Lee Ying Shan, Fred Imbert

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan