European Stocks Set to Fall at the Open as Global Markets Are Rattled by Inflation Fears

LONDON — European stocks are expected to decline at the open on Thursday as global markets are rattled by fears over rampant inflation.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 68 points lower at 7,367, Germany's DAX 147 points lower at 13,857, France's CAC 40 down 63 points at 6,289 and Italy's FTSE MIB 260 points lower at 23,478, according to data from IG.

The negative open set for European stocks comes after regional markets closed lower on Wednesday as fears over inflation rattled markets on both sides of the Atlantic.

U.K. data showed inflation soared to a 40-year high of 9% in April as food and energy prices spiraled, official figures revealed Wednesday, escalating the country's cost-of-living crisis.

Stateside on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average headed for its biggest loss since 2020 after major retailers warned of rising cost pressures, confirming investors' worst fears over rising inflation.

Stocks and other risk assets have been pressured by inflation and the Federal Reserve's attempt to tamp down price increases through rate hikes, which have led to concerns about a potential recession.

Overnight, most Asia-Pacific markets fell sharply on Thursday morning after the heavy losses on Wall Street, but U.S. stock futures were mildly in positive territory.

Earnings come from Julius Baer and EasyJet, and data releases include euro area construction output for March.