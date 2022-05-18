Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

European Stocks Set to Fall at the Open as Global Markets Are Rattled by Inflation Fears

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • European stocks are expected to decline at the open on Thursday as global markets are rattled by fears over rampant inflation.
  • The negative open set for European stocks comes after regional markets closed lower on Wednesday as fears over inflation rattled markets on both sides of the Atlantic.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to decline at the open on Thursday as global markets are rattled by fears over rampant inflation.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 68 points lower at 7,367, Germany's DAX 147 points lower at 13,857, France's CAC 40 down 63 points at 6,289 and Italy's FTSE MIB 260 points lower at 23,478, according to data from IG.

The negative open set for European stocks comes after regional markets closed lower on Wednesday as fears over inflation rattled markets on both sides of the Atlantic.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

U.K. data showed inflation soared to a 40-year high of 9% in April as food and energy prices spiraled, official figures revealed Wednesday, escalating the country's cost-of-living crisis.

Stateside on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average headed for its biggest loss since 2020 after major retailers warned of rising cost pressures, confirming investors' worst fears over rising inflation.

Jeremy Grantham says today's bubble is worse than 2000, calls stocks to at least double their losses

The sell-off has entered ‘a new phase,’ Allianz's El-Erian says. How investors can deal with it

Art Cashin of UBS says stocks are now at risk of even deeper sell-off

Apple may have to slide a lot further before the market sell-off stops, trader says

Money Report

Business 5 mins ago

An Energy Transition Loophole Is Allowing Big Oil to Offload High-Polluting Assets to Private Buyers

Business 4 hours ago

Only Two Asia-Pacific Markets Are in Positive Territory So Far This Year

Stocks and other risk assets have been pressured by inflation and the Federal Reserve's attempt to tamp down price increases through rate hikes, which have led to concerns about a potential recession.

Overnight, most Asia-Pacific markets fell sharply on Thursday morning after the heavy losses on Wall Street, but U.S. stock futures were mildly in positive territory.

Earnings come from Julius Baer and EasyJet, and data releases include euro area construction output for March.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us