Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

European Stocks Close Lower, Tracking Global Risk-Off Sentiment; BP Shares Up 2.9%

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters
  • Earnings remain a key driver of individual share price movement.
  • BP, Ferrari, Maersk and Uniper were among the major European companies to publish their results.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 finished Monday's trading session fractionally lower to begin August, after closing out its best month since November 2020.

LONDON — European markets on Tuesday pulled back slightly, tracking risk-off sentiment globally as investors assess whether last month's rally has further to run.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed 0.2% lower, with financial services stocks shedding 1.7% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

Oil and gas stocks were among those to buck the trend, adding 0.7%.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The European blue chip index finished Monday's trading session fractionally lower to begin August, after closing out its best month since November 2020.

Earnings remain a key driver of individual share price movement. BP, Ferrari, Maersk and Uniper were among the major European companies to publish their results.

U.K. oil giant BP boosted its dividend as it posted bumper second-quarter profits, benefitting from a surge in commodity prices. Second-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, came in at $8.5 billion. BP shares climbed nearly 3% on the news.

Money Report

Business 15 mins ago

CVS Health Raises Full-Year Forecast After Beating Second-Quarter Expectations

Business 2 hours ago

Pelosi's Trip to Taiwan Is Like ‘Pouring Salt in an Open Wound for China', Stephen Roach Says

At the top of the Stoxx 600, Dutch chemical company OCI gained over 7% after a strong second-quarter earnings report.

At the bottom of the index, shares of British builders' merchant Travis Perkins dropped more than 8.7% after the company reported a fall in first-half profit.

Shares in Asia-Pacific retreated overnight, with mainland Chinese markets leading losses as geopolitical tensions rose over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan.

U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday after slipping lower to start the month, with not all investors convinced that the pain for risk assets is truly over.

The dollar and U.S. long-term Treasury yields declined on concerns about Pelosi's Taiwan visit and weak data out of the United States, where data on Monday showed that manufacturing activity weakened in June, furthering fears of a global recession.

Oil also retreated as manufacturing data showed weakness in several major economies.

The first Ukrainian ship — bound for Lebanon — to carry grain through the Black Sea since the Russian invasion left the port of Odesa on Monday under a safe passage deal, offering some hope in the face of a deepening global food crisis.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us