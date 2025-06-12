Money Report

European stocks to open lower as global market optimism over U.S.-China trade progress fades

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 10, 2025.
NYSE

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Tariffs are now the biggest macroeconomic concern for two in three investors

Mounting trade tensions and tariffs have become the single biggest worry for global investors, overshadowing all other economic risks, a new survey shows.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of institutional investors and wealth managers identified trade levies as the most significant macroeconomic concern impacting their strategy, according to a survey published by British investment manager Schroders.

Read the rest of Ganesh Rao's story here.

Global market confidence in U.S.-China trade talks progress falters

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on June 11, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on June 11, 2025.

Global market confidence in the apparent progress of trade talks between the U.S. and China appears to have faltered somewhat overnight, with Asia-Pacific markets trading in mixed territory and U.S. stock futures lower as investors assessed President Donald Trump's declaration that a trade deal with China was "done."

Trump said in a post on Truth Social earlier Wednesday that "WE ARE GETTING A TOTAL OF 55% TARIFFS, CHINA IS GETTING 10%." However, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later said that U.S. levies on goods from China won't change from their current levels.

The deal still needs to be officially approved by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

— Holly Ellyatt

What to keep an eye on today

CNBC's coverage of the VivaTech summit in Paris continues on Thursday. We'll be reporting from Goldman Sachs' annual European Financials Conference in Berlin too.

Shoppers queue to pay for their shopping in the Tesco Extra superstore on April 20, 2009 in New Malden, Surrey, England.
Oli Scarff | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Shoppers queue to pay for their shopping in the Tesco Extra superstore on April 20, 2009 in New Malden, Surrey, England.

On the data front, the U.K.'s monthly gross domestic product print is due Thursday morning, and earnings are set to come from retail giant Tesco.

— Holly Ellyatt

Here are the opening calls

England, London, Docklands, River Thames and Canary Wharf Skyline at Dawn.
Dukas | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
England, London, Docklands, River Thames and Canary Wharf Skyline at Dawn.

Welcome to CNBC's live blog covering European financial market action and the latest regional and global business news, data and earnings.

Futures data from IG suggests London's FTSE will open 33 points lower at 8,838, Germany's DAX down 189 points at 23,783, France's CAC 40 down 44 points at 7,732 and Italy's FTSE MIB 282 points lower at 39,858.

— Holly Ellyatt

