Europe's markets head for mixed open as traders focus on earnings, including Deutsche Bank

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open in flat to mixed territory Wednesday as investors in the region gear up for a busy day of corporate reports.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points lower at 8,304, Germany's DAX up 8 points at 19,440, France's CAC down 9 points at 7,529 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 47 points at 34,490, according to data from IG.

There are earnings aplenty on Wednesday, with Deutsche Bank beating expectation in its return to profit in the three months to September.

Roche, Heineken, Volvo, Swedbank and AkzoNobel are also among the companies reporting today. On the data front, Europe consumer confidence figures are due.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose Tuesday, breaking ranks with major Wall Street benchmarks that saw mixed trading Tuesday. U.S. stock futures fell overnight after the S&P 500 posted its first back-to-back loss since early September.

Dulux maker AkzoNobel misses revenue expectations

Dulux paints maker AkzoNobel reported a 3% drop in its third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, below expectations, hit by weaker demand in China and adverse currency effects.

The Dutch maker of paints and coatings said its quarterly revenue fell to 2.67 billion euros ($2.88 billion) from 2.74 billion a year earlier. That fell short of the 2.76 billion euros expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

The Amsterdam-listed company also said it expected its adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) to reach 1.5 billion euros this year, confirming its earlier forecast for it to be at the low end of a 1.5 billion to 1.65 billion euro range.

Deutsche Bank swings back to profit in the third quarter

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday beat expectation in its return to profit in the three months to September, after snapping its 15-quarter profit streak in the second quarter.

Net profit attributable to shareholders came in at 1.461 billion euros ($1.58 billion) over the third quarter, compared with the 1.047 billion euros anticipated in a LSEG poll of analysts.

Revenue hit 7.5 billion euros, against a LSEG analyst forecast of 7.338 billion euros.

Oil prices are reclaiming ground after last week's sell-off

Crude oil futures have gained about 4% this week, after China cut its benchmark lending rates and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain volatile.

U.S. crude oil gained $1.53 to settle at $72.09 per barrel Tuesday afternoon, while global benchmark Brent added $1.75 to close at $76.04 per barrel. The rally extended Monday's gains of more than 1%.

Though prices are rising this week, the supply-and-demand outlook looks bearish, even as Israel is still expected to retaliate against Iran for the Islamic Republic's Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack.

U.S. crude oil sold off more than 8% last week as traders view an oil disruption in the Middle East due to Iran-Israel tensions as increasingly unlikely. A weak demand picture also weighed on prices, with consumption in China softening as more OPEC supply is expected to come online in December.

IMF says global fight against inflation is ‘almost won’ but highlights increasing risks

The International Monetary Fund lowered its global headline inflation projection 3.5% on an annual basis by the end of 2025, from an average 5.8% in 2024.

"The global battle against inflation is almost won," the agency said in its World Economic Outlook released Tuesday.

However, "Despite the good news on inflation, downside risks are increasing and now dominate the outlook," said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. Now that inflation is headed in the right direction, global policymakers face a new challenge stemming from the rate of growth in the world economy, the IMF warned.

The fund kept its global growth estimate at 3.2% for 2024 and 2025, which it called "stable yet underwhelming."

