Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ex-Google exec always starts an interview by asking about candidates' ‘life before their resume': Here's why

By Gili Malinsky,CNBC

Jennifer Dulski speaks onstage at the D&AD Impact & The Power of Creativity panel on September 27, 2016.
Roy Rochlin | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Jennifer Dulski knows what she's looking for when she's hiring.

The CEO and founder of Rising Team, which sells team development programs, has worked as a leader in companies like Google and Facebook. When she's bringing on a new member of the team, she looks for adaptability and the ability to bounce back from obstacles, as well as creativity and ambition.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

To make sure a candidate possesses these qualities, however, she doesn't just ask them about success in their career. "I always start by asking people to tell me about their life before their resume," she says.

Here's why.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

'I can see those patterns in people's early life'

For Dulski, proof that candidates have the kind of characteristics she's looking for comes from who they are as people as opposed to who they are as workers.

"People who are ambitious and creative and adaptable and overcome obstacles," she says, "I can see those patterns in people's early life." She'll look for stories about starting a business and selling lemonade or T-shirts as a kid, for example. If she's interviewing an engineer, she might look for stories about taking objects apart and putting them back together to see how they work.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Ray Dalio is concerned about America post-election: ‘Both candidates worry me'

news 28 mins ago

Sigh of relief for UK tech founders as Labour hikes capital gains tax by less than feared

Applying that natural drive and effort, "it's clear when they do that in their lives, they're likely to do that at work," she says.

'Tell me about your life before your resume'

Some people will automatically tell Dulski about their passions and successes early in life even before she asks. Good salespeople usually do, she says.

But for those who don't, she gives one simple prompt: "Tell me about your life before your resume," she says.

"How did you get to be the person I see on paper and go back as long as long as you're comfortable," she says she tells them. "Share only what you're comfortable with." That will often prompt the kind of storytelling that helps her figure out what qualities the candidate brings to the table.

Want to earn more money at work? Take CNBC's new online course How to Negotiate a Higher Salary. Expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to get a bigger paycheck, including how to prepare and build your confidence, what to do and say, and how to craft a counteroffer. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 50% off through Nov. 26, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us