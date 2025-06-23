Iran attacks U.S. military base in Qatar with missiles

Iran launched what it called a "powerful and destructive missile strike on the United States' Al-Udeid military base in Qatar."

The attack came two days after U.S. B-2 bombers and cruise missiles sites in Iran.

President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and other officials were in the White House's Situation Room monitoring developments.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Iran on Monday launched what its armed forces called a "powerful and destructive missile strike on the United States' Al-Udeid military base in Qatar."

Explosions were heard in the skies over Doha, the capital of Qatar. The Al-Udeid Air Base, whose 10,000 or so service members make it the largest American military installation in the Middle East, is located near Doha.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Qatar's Defense Ministry said its air defense had successfully intercepted the missile attack on Al-Udeid, and that there were no reported deaths or injuries.

NBC News reported that U.S. forces were braced for an imminent attack from Iran on sites in Iraq and Bahrain.

The attack came in retaliation for U.S. B-2 bombers and cruise missiles striking nuclear development facilities in Iran on Saturday.

The price of crude oil fell in trading Monday after news of the attack broke.

Qatar closed its airspace shortly before the attack was reported.

President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and other officials were in the White House's Situation Room monitoring developments in the Middle East.

Trump visited the U.S. base in Qatar in mid-May.

Qatar's Foreign Minstry spokesman, in a statement on X, said, "We express the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter."

"We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law," the spokesman said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.