Exxon Mobil earnings beat as production growth and cost cuts offset the sting of falling oil prices

Exxon Mobil reported first-quarter earnings Friday that beat Wall Street expectations, but declined from the prior year as crude oil prices have fallen sharply on fears that President Donald Trump's tariffs will hit global demand.

The oil major said volume growth in the Permian Basin and Guyana combined with cost-cutting measures largely offset lower earnings from weak oil prices. U.S. crude prices have fallen 18% this year as Trump's tariffs raise fears of slower demand at the same time producers in OPEC+ plan to increase supply.

Exxon shares were up less than 1% in premarket trading after the results.

Here is what Exxon reported for the first quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.76 vs. $1.73 per share expected

Revenue: $83.13 billion, vs. $86.72 billion expected

Exxon said its profits declined 6% to $7.71 billion, or $1.76 per share, from $8.22 billion, or $2.06 per share, in the same quarter last year.

The oil major's global production business posted earnings of $6.76 billion in the quarter, an increase of about 19% from $5.66 billion in the same period a year ago. Profits in the segment rose due to growth in the Permian and Guyana as well as cost savings.

Earnings in Exxon's U.S. production segment soared more than 70% to $1.87 billion from $1.05 billion in the same quarter in 2024.

Exxon's global production came in at 4.55 million barrels per day, an increase of 20% compared to 3.78 million bpd in the year-ago period.

Exxon said first-quarter capital expenditures of $5.9 billion were consistent with its guidance of $27 billion to $29 billion for 2025.

The company said it returned $9.1 billion to shareholders in the quarter, including $4.3 billion in dividends and $4.8 billion in share purchases.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.