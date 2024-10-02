FA 100: CNBC ranks the top-rated financial advisory firms of 2024

The sixth annual CNBC FA 100 ranking recognizes advisory firms that help clients successfully navigate their financial lives.

Working with an advisor is a great choice for anyone who wants to get their personal finances on track and set long-term objectives.

The CNBC FA 100 ranking of advisors for 2024 takes into consideration factors beyond just assets under management.

Finding the right financial advisor to help with your financial needs and goals can be a very complicated process.

There are so many things to consider.

For example, every financial advisor has their own area of expertise. The services provided by financial advisors will vary based on the type of advisor but, overall, a financial advisor will assess your current financial situation — including your assets, debts and expenses — and identify areas for improvement.

Advisors use their knowledge and expertise to construct personalized financial plans that aim to achieve the financial goals of clients. A good financial advisor will ask you about your life goals and create a plan to help you reach them. That may mean discussing your budget, retirement planning, estate planning, insurance needs, long-term care or tax strategies.

A financial advisor can play a major role in helping clients grow and protect their wealth. The key is to find an advisor you trust, and it’s important to make sure they are someone who is a good match for you.

To be sure, financial advisors aren’t just for rich people — working with an advisor is a great choice for anyone who wants to get their personal finances on track and set long-term objectives. The CNBC ranking is meant to be a starting point for individual investors who are looking for a financial advisor. We hope this list will help to narrow your search.

For the sixth year in a row, CNBC unveils its ranking of top financial advisors. The CNBC FA 100 recognizes those advisory firms that best help clients navigate their financial lives.

Review the methodology which CNBC employed to determine the FA 100 ranking for 2024 in collaboration with AccuPoint Solutions. (Editor’s note: CNBC receives no compensation from placing financial advisory firms on our list. Additionally, an advisor’s appearance on our ranking does not constitute an individual endorsement by CNBC of any firm.)

