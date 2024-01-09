FAA says Boeing to revise 737 Max 9 inspection instructions as planes remain grounded

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing will revise inspection instructions for its 737 Max 9 planes after a panel blew out midflight last week during an Alaska Airlines flight.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines identified loose hardware on planes of the same model type during preliminary checks.

"Every Boeing 737-9 Max with a plug door will remain grounded until the FAA finds each can safely return to operation," the FAA said.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing will revise inspection instructions for its 737 Max 9 planes after a panel blew out midflight last week during an Alaska Airlines flight and after Alaska and United Airlines identified loose hardware on planes of the same model type during preliminary checks, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

The FAA grounded dozens of the jets following that Alaska Air incident, and Boeing issued instructions for inspecting the jets on Monday.

"Boeing offered an initial version of instructions yesterday which they are now revising because of feedback received in response. Upon receiving the revised version of instructions from Boeing the FAA will conduct a thorough review," the FAA said in a statement Tuesday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Every Boeing 737-9 Max with a plug door will remain grounded until the FAA finds each can safely return to operation," the agency said. "The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.