Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Facebook

Facebook, Instagram and other Meta apps go down due to ‘technical issue'

By Jonathan Vanian,CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. 
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Meta's family of apps including Facebook and Instagram were down on Wednesday, resulting in users being unable to access the services.
  • Meta acknowledged the outage via a post on X, saying that the company is "aware that a technical issue is impacting some users' ability to access our apps."
  • Meta's various apps experienced a roughly two-hour outage in March, 2024 on the same day as the Super Tuesday U.S. presidential primaries.

Meta's family of apps including Facebook and Instagram were down on Wednesday, resulting in users being unable to access the services.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The widespread outages began around 9:57 a.m. PST and affected the social media company's core apps as well as Threads, WhatsApp and Messenger, according to user-submitted reports gathered by the internet-monitoring site Downdetector.

Over 100,000 users experienced problems using the Facebook service at 10:11 a.m. PST, representing the peak of the outages, according to Downdetector.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Meta acknowledged the outage via a post on X, saying that the company is "aware that a technical issue is impacting some users' ability to access our apps."

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," the X post said.

A separate Instagram-specific X post also acknowledged the outage, and said that the company recognizes "there's a technical issue impacting some people's ability to access Instagram."

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

If Trump wants to kill inflation, the first thing he needs to do is get more homes built

news 58 mins ago

Simon Sinek: Look out for this red flag when starting a business with a friend: ‘It will breed resentment'

Meta's various apps experienced a roughly two-hour outage in March 2024, on the same day as the Super Tuesday U.S. presidential primaries.

Watch: If the U.S. bans TikTok, China could retaliate and target Tesla and Apple

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Facebooksocial media
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us