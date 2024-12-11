Money Report

FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign before Trump takes office

By Dan Mangan,CNBC and Ken Dilanian,CNBC

FBI Director Christopher Wray walks into a secure information area (SCIF) ahead of a closed-door security meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on September 25, 2024.
Tom Brenner | The Washington Post | Getty Images
  • FBI Director Christopher Wray told a town hall of bureau employees on Wednesday that he will resign by the end of the Biden administration next month.
  • Wray's announcement clears the way for President-elect Donald Trump to install a new director in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
  • Trump in November announced his intention to nominate day Kash Patel as FBI director.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a town hall of bureau employees on Wednesday that he will resign by the end of the Biden administration next month, NBC News reported.

Wray's announcement clears the way for President-elect Donald Trump to install a new director in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Trump in November announced his intention to nominate day Kash Patel as FBI director. Patel is a former federal prosecutor and Trump loyalist who has been critical of the FBI.

Wray, whose office has a 10-year term has been director since August 2017. He was nominated to that post by Trump after the then-president fired Director James Comey.

Since then, Wray has drawn Trump's ire for the FBI's role in criminal investigations of Trump for his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election and for his retention of classified government documents after leaving the White House.

"After weeks of careful thought, I've decided the right thing for the bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down," Wray said Wednesday, according to prepared remarks released by the FBI's press office.

"My goal is to keep the focus on our mission --- the indispensable work you're doing on behalf of the American people every day," Wray said. "In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

