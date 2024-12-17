Federal student loan forgiveness opportunities lost to those who refinance, CFPB warns

With the Federal Reserve's recent cuts to interest rates, more federal student loan borrowers are wondering if they should refinance.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has new warnings for borrowers about the federal loan forgiveness opportunities they'll forfeit.

With the Federal Reserve's recent moves to lower interest rates — and further cuts on the horizon — some federal student loan borrowers are wondering if now is a good time to refinance.

"We are already seeing more borrowers tempted to refinance their federal loans," said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors.

Refinancing your federal student loans turns them into a private student loan and transfers the debt from the government to a private company. Borrowers usually refinance in search of a lower interest rate.

But the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has new warnings about refinancing student debt.

In a report published Monday, the CFPB said that private lenders use "deceptive" practices in their marketing and disclosure materials, misleading student borrowers about a key pitfall of refinancing: Those who do so lose access to federal student loan forgiveness options.

"Companies break the law when they mislead student borrowers about their protections or deny borrowers their rightful benefits," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. "Student loan companies should not profit by violating the law."

Federal forgiveness chances dashed with refinancing

Some private lenders give the wrong impression "that refinancing federal loans might not result in forfeiting access to federal forgiveness programs, when, in fact, it was a certainty," the CFPB report says.

The federal government offers a range of student debt forgiveness programs, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Teacher Loan Forgiveness.

PSLF allows certain not-for-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans cleared after 10 years of on-time payments. Under TLF, those who teach full-time for five consecutive academic years in a low-income school or educational service agency can be eligible for loan forgiveness of up to $17,500. These options are not available to private student loan borrowers.

Borrowers refinancing would also not be eligible for one-off forgiveness efforts like President Joe Biden's Plan B.

Private student loan borrowers who are struggling to pay their bills don't have a right to an income-driven repayment plan, either.

IDR plans allow federal student borrowers to pay just a share of their discretionary income toward their debt each month. The plans also lead to debt forgiveness after a certain period.

Borrowers who refinance their student loans lose access to these federal relief options, the CFPB said.

And this has cost borrowers.

"The lenders profited from borrowers paying the full amount of their loans, when the borrowers otherwise potentially could have had some or all of those loans forgiven," the bureau wrote in its report.

Lenders do inform borrowers of what benefits they may give up by making moves like refinancing, said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for student loan servicers.

Buchanan said the government's changing promises around student loan forgiveness has led to a lack of clarity. (Republican-led legal challenges have stymied the Biden administration's efforts to deliver wide-scale student loan forgiveness to borrowers.)

"That volatility and confusion is something the Bureau needs to take up with the Department of Education," Buchanan said.

But the federal government's long-standing student loan forgiveness programs and other relief measures are reasons alone to think twice before refinancing, Mayotte said.

"We almost always very strongly recommend against it," she said.