Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

First Solar Shares Sink After Revenue Miss, Disappointing Guidance

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

Joshua Lott | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of First Solar dropped more than 16% during extended trading Tuesday after the company reported missing revenue expectations during the fourth quarter and issued weak full-year guidance.
  • The company expects full-year revenue between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion, while Wall Street was calling for $2.76 billion.
  • CEO Mark Widmar said the solar-manufacturing industry faced a year of "supply chain, logistics, cost and pandemic-related challenges."

Shares of First Solar dropped more than 16% during extended trading Tuesday after the company reported missing revenue expectations during the fourth quarter and issued weak full-year guidance.

The solar-panel manufacturer has faced rising raw material costs and supply chain bottlenecks.

Here's how the company did in its fourth-quarter results relative to estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

  • EPS: $1.23 per share vs. $1.06 expected
  • Revenue: $907 million vs. $918 million

First Solar's full-year guidance also came up short of Wall Street's expectations. The company expects revenue between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion, while Wall Street was calling for $2.76 billion.

The company expects earnings per share to be between breakeven and 60 cents for the full year, well short of the $1.92 analysts were expecting.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Business 36 mins ago

Cramer Says Investors Should Stick to Procter & Gamble: The ‘Safest of Safety Stocks'

Business 37 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Rio Tinto Is a Buy

First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said the solar-manufacturing industry faced a year of "supply chain, logistics, cost and pandemic-related challenges."

The company also announced that it's in advanced-stage discussions to sell its project development and operations and maintenance platform in Japan.

Looking ahead, Widmar said 2022 will be a "pivotal year," with "significant investment" across manufacturing expansion, new producers, R & D and new contracting strategies.

But, on the conference call following the company's quarterly update, management conceded that 2022 is expected to be a challenging year from an earnings standpoint, especially due to elevated freight costs. Prices for contracted volumes have risen between 200% and 300% above pre-pandemic levels, First Solar said. In 2022, the company expects contracted freight rates to jump 100% year over year.

Along with elevated costs, transit times also have increased, while "reliability and availability has significantly worsened, pushing more volume into a higher price spot market."

The company also pointed to rising commodity costs, including a 40% jump in steel prices throughout 2021.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsinvestingEconomyInvestment strategyBreaking News: Business
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us