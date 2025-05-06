Money Report

Former LPGA golfer Michelle Wie West invests in women's sports company Togethxr

By Jessica Golden, CNBC

Michelle Wie West of the United States plays her shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 78th U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 06, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California.
Ezra Shaw | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
  • Michelle Wie West is looking to grow women's sports now that she's retired from professional golf.
  • She is the latest athlete to invest in women's sports platform Togethxr.
  • Wie West said golf is a valuable tool for building business relationships.

Former LPGA golf star Michelle Wie West is taking on a bigger role in growing women's sports — from off the course.

On Tuesday, Wie West announced she has signed on as the latest athlete investor in Togethxr, the company behind the popular "Everyone Watches Women's Sports" slogan. Togethxr aims to increase investment in and media coverage of women's sports, among other goals.

Wie West, the now 35-year-old Stanford grad, was the youngest player to ever qualify for an LPGA event at the age of 12. Since her playing career ended in 2023, she has turned her attention to her other passions, like investing in women's sports.

"I'm in the perfect space right now," Wie West told CNBC of her life after golf. "I feel like I'm in a place where I can make a difference. I have the time and space to do so."

The investment in Togethxr isn't the only recent agreement Wie West has reached.

Wie West signed a multi-year deal as Mizuho brand ambassador and tournament host for the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this week. The tournament will take place at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey starting on Thursday. Mizuho's new sponsorship agreement will raise the 2026 tournament purse to $3.25 million, one of the largest outside of the major championships.

"Golf is so important and I'm very passionate about getting more women into the game because golf is such an amazing way to open doors in the business space," she said.

Wie West also spoke to CNBC about the future of golf, how the sport can be intimidating to learn and how she's working with partly simulated professional golf league TGL to one day bring women into the fold.

Watch the full interview above.

