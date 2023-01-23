Former Top FBI Counterintelligence Agent Charles McGonigal Charged With Violating Russia Sanctions

The former top FBI agent for counterintelligence in New York has been charged with a former Soviet diplomat with violating U.S. sanctions on Russia by providing services to the oligarch Oleg Deripaska

Charles McGonigal also was charged Monday in Washington in connection with accepting $225,000 in cash — while working at the FBI — from a former employee of a foreign intelligence service.

McGonigal retired from the FBI in 2018. His LinkedIn profile says he currently works as a senior vice president at commercial real estate giant Brookfield Properties.

The former top FBI agent for counterintelligence in New York has been arrested with a former Russian diplomat and charged with violating U.S. sanctions on Russia by providing services to the oligarch Oleg Deripaska, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

The ex-agent, Charles McGonigal, is charged in U.S. District Court in Manhattan with another man, former Soviet and Russian diplomat Sergey Shestakov, in a five-count indictment, which also accuses them of money laundering. The alleged criminal acts occurred after McGonigal, 54, retired from the FBI in 2018.

McGonigal separately was charged Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., in connection with accepting $225,000 in cash — while working at the FBI — from a person who had business interests in Europe who had been an employee of a foreign intelligence service.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"The individual later served as an FBI source in a criminal investigation involving foreign political lobbying over which McGonigal had official supervisory responsibility," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement.

In the New York criminal case related to Deripaska, a 21-page indictment in U.S. District Court in Manhattan says McGonigal and Shestakov tried to get sanctions on the oligarch lifted in 2019, a year after McGonigal retired from the agency after 22 years of service.

McGonigal previously had investigated Deripaska while at the FBI.

McGonigal was arrested Saturday night at JFK International Airport in Queens, New York. He and his co-defendant Shestakov, 69, are due to appear in court later Monday.

Shestakov most recently worked as an interpreter for federal courts and prosecutors

Maxim Shemetov | Reuters

McGonigal retired from the FBI in 2018. His LinkedIn profile says he currently works as a senior vice president at commercial real estate giant Brookfield Properties.

The indictment says that in 2021, McGonigal and Shestakov agreed to and did investigate a rival Russian oligarch of Deripaska in return for concealed payments from Deripaska. Those alleged payments violated sanctions that the United States imposed on Deripaska in 2018, the indictment says.

McGonigal knew his alleged actions violated the sanctions, having received what was then-classified information about Deripaska being added to the list of sanctioned oligarchs.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said McGonigal and Shestakov "violated U.S. sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch."

"They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better," Williams said.

"This Office will continue to prosecute those who violate U.S. sanctions enacted in response to Russian belligerence in Ukraine in order to line their own pockets."