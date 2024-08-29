Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching during Thursday's trading and what's on the radar for Friday's session.

Marvell Technology

The tech earnings parade rolled along on Thursday with Marvell Technology.

The stock is up about 8% after hours after Marvell reported better-than-expected revenue in the latest quarter. The forecast was also stronger than anticipated.

Marvell is down 18% from the March high. Shares are up 8% in the past month.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is 16% from the July 11 high. The fund is up 36% year to date.

Marvell is the 17th biggest holding in the SMH, making up 1.78% of the ETF.

Cooling Nvidia

Yes, the stock cooled down a bit on Thursday. Shares closed 6.4% lower.

A day earlier, Nvidia reported fiscal second-quarter results that included doubling revenue from the year-ago period.

The stock is now 16.5% from the June 20 high.

On Friday, CNBC TV's Pippa Stevens will report on a part of the Nvidia economy that perhaps doesn't get enough attention: the companies that provide cooling technology for Nvidia's chipmaking (and for others as well).

Names in this space include Vertiv, Schneider Electric and nVent Electric.

Vertiv is 27% from the May high, but it's up 66% in 2024.

Schneider Electric is 2% from the May high. Shares are up 26% in 2024.

nVent Electric is 23% from the May high. The stock is up 13% in 2024.

Apple's iPhone and China

CNBC TV's China correspondent Eunice Yoon will report on tensions and fears in China's "iPhone City" over worries that more business will leave the nation and move to other parts of the world, including India.

Apple shares are 3% from the July 15 high.

The stock is now up 20% in three months.

Investing in OpenAI

In the last 24 hours, the list of big tech names wanting in on OpenAI has grown.

On the list, according to media reports, are Apple and Nvidia. Of course, Microsoft is already on the list.

Microsoft is 12% from the July 5 high. The stock is down 3.2% in a month, and it's up about 10% so far in 2024.

San Francisco office space

Social media platform X is closing up shop in the city by the bay. Other big names are now giving up their space as artificial intelligence companies roll in.

CNBC TV's Kate Rooney will have the story on Friday.

Among the big office real estate investment trusts that are seeing the changes directly are BXP and CBRE.

BXP hit a new high Monday. The stock is up 30% in three months.

CBRE hit a new high Monday, as well. The stock is up 33% in three months.

Ubisoft

The French software maker is set to release "Star Wars Outlaws" video game on Friday

The stock is 43% from the November high and down 26% so far this year.

Electronic Arts is 2% from the July 31 high. The stock is up 14% in three months, and it's up about 10% in 2024.

