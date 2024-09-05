Money Report

Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

By Jason Gewirtz,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 05, 2024 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 posted its third straight losing day and what's on the radar for the next session.

The jobs report

The airlines

  • It was a big day for some of the airlines. We'll be watching to see if optimism from JetBlue will carry through.
  • JetBlue was up 7% Thursday as it hiked revenue expectations.
  • After hours, the stock picked up another 1% as the company's third largest shareholder, Vladimir Galkin bought more shares.
  • JetBlue is 29% from the 52-week high hit back in in April. Shares remain under $6 apiece.
  • United Airlines picked up 2% on Thursday. The stock is 20% from the May high.
  • American Airlines was up 1.6%. It is 33% from the March high.
  • Delta Air Lines closed 0.5% lower Thursday. The stock is 22% from the May high.

The truckers and transports

  • CNBC TV's Frank Holland, anchor of "Worldwide Exchange" and our transports beat reporter, noted there were big losses across the board Thursday due to recent negative trends in the industry.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services fell 2% Thursday. It is 23% from the February high.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation tumbled 3.3% Thursday. It is down 17% from the February high.
  • Werner Enterprises dropped 2.4%. The stock is 16% from the December high.
  • Landstar lost about 2%. The stock is 10% from the December high.
  • Saia slid 4.5% Thursday. The stock is down 36% from the March high.
  • Schneider National lost nearly 2%. The stock is 8% from the September 2023 high.
  • XPO fell 9.6% Thursday. The stock is 21% from the April high.
  • Old Dominion closed lower by roughly 5%. Shares are 18% below the April high.

Berkshire Hathaway and the 9-day win streak

  • Berkshire's winning run came to an end on Thursday.
  • From Aug. 21's close — the day before Berkshire's win streak began — through Sept. 5, the company's B-shares gained 4.1%. That includes Thursday's decline. 
  • One A-share will cost you $696,160. The B-shares are valued at $464.92 apiece.

Roblox

  • Roblox CEO David Baszucki will be on "Closing Bell: Overtime" at 4 p.m. Friday.
  • The stock behind this popular gaming company was at $134 a share in the winter of 2021.
  • Roblox shares ended Thursday's trading at $43.71. The stock is 7.4% from the December high.

