Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks slid on Thursday, and what's on the radar for the next session.
Jobs report on deck
- Ahead of Friday's jobs report, major indexes are all on pace to snap 3-week winning streaks.
- The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials posted record closes on Monday. Both are down 0.7% so far this week.
- The Nasdaq Composite hasn't set a record close since July 10. It's down 1.1% this week.
- Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the U.S. added 150,000 jobs in September versus 142,000 in August. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2%.
Energy gains
- On an otherwise down day for stocks, the energy sector bucked the trend. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up nearly 1.8% Thursday and is up 5.9% this week.
- Every member of the XLE was up Thursday, with the biggest winners Valero Energy, up 6.2%, Marathon Petroleum, up 5.7%, and Diamondback Energy, up 3.9%.
- West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 5.2%, its best day in nearly a year.
The S&P 500's top performer
- The S&P 500's best performer this year added to its gains on Thursday... and it's not who you may think.
- Vistra Corp jumped about 5.7% to another all-time high. Shares are up 75% in the past month and a whopping 244% in 2024.
- The S&P 500's No. 2 stock, Nvidia, is up 148% year to date.
- Constellation Energy (+137%) and Palantir (+128%) are the only other two S&P stocks that have more than doubled this year.
Amazon losing streak
- The tech giant posted its seventh straight negative session on Thursday, its longest losing streak since September 2023.
- Amazon shares are down 6.2% in that period.
- The stock is still up almost 20% this year.
Tesla tumbles
- Shares of Tesla fell for a third straight day, and now on pace for their worst week since April.
- The stock is down 8% since Monday's close and is now down 3% for the year.
- Shares of General Motors and Ford are struggling this week, each down about 3% in the period.
Meta magic
- Shares of the Facebook parent rose 1.7% Thursday and closed at a fresh all-time high.
- Meta Platforms shares are up nearly 14% over the past month and nearly 65% this year.
Weight loss drug shortage is over
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration removed Eli Lilly's weight loss and diabetes drugs from its shortage list late Wednesday.
- Lilly, which makes Mounjaro and Zepbound, saw shares down 0.6% on Thursday.
- Novo Nordisk, the maker of competing Wegovy and Ozempic, was down 1.2%.
- Meanwhile shares of Hims & Hers, which offers compounded GLP-1 treatments, dropped 9.6%.
China rally cools
- The recently red-hot China trade took a bit of a breather Thursday with the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) down nearly 2.8%, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) down 2.6% and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) down 3%.
- But the funds have been on a tear since Chinese officials started rolling out stimulus measures last week.
- The FXI and MCHI are both up about 33% in the past month.
- The KWEB is up 46% in a month.
- JD.com is up 67% in a month.
- Pinduoduo is up 56% in a month.
- Alibaba is up 37% in a month.
- Baidu is up 31% in a month.
- Tencent is up 23% in a month.
Q3 earnings season coming up
- Next week marks the start of Q3 earnings season with Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and several big banks on the calendar.
- Pepsi reports Tuesday before the bell. Shares are up 3.7% in the last three months.
- Delta reports Thursday before the bell. Shares are up 0.2% over the past three months.
- JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo come out Friday morning. JPM is down 1.7% and WFC down 9.4% in the past three months.
Also on CNBC
