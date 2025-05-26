From Las Vegas to Key West: U.S. travelers say these are the 10 most popular summer destinations in the country

According to a recent report from Tripadvisor, Americans looking to travel domestically this summer want a blend of bustling city activities and laid-back beach vacations.

The report ranked the top domestic summer travel destinations for U.S. travelers using two key sources: an online survey of over 2,800 consumers conducted between March 26 and April 8, 2025, and searches made by travelers on Tripadvisor between February 1 and April 10, 2025, for travel between June 1 and August 31, 2025.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The state of Florida has the most cities in the top 10, something that Hilary Fischer-Groban, Senior Director of Global Brand, Insights and Comms, tells CNBC Make It is due to the Sunshine State's many offerings.

"For folks who haven't been or haven't explored it as much, there's this kind of year-long pull towards some of the theme parks and major attractions there," she says. "It has incredible beaches and a great deal of destinations. There are great driving spots all over Florida, and just different ways to connect with Florida."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Despite Florida having three cities on the list, not one ranked in the No. 1 spot. The entire top 10 has a mix of city life and destinations that are close to nature.

"Even within those urban destinations, there's a natural escape or a day trip from there," Fischer-Groban says.

No. 1 top domestic destinations for U.S. travelers: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is the most popular domestic destination for U.S. travelers.

"Vegas is a classic. What happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas because people write a ton of reviews and have a lot to say," Fischer-Groban says. "Vegas is such a destination for group trips. It has such a reputation for that draw and there's a lot to see outside of Vegas too."

RebeccaAng | Getty Images

The city offers many attractions like the famous Fountains of Bellagio, the Sphere and of course, all there is to see and do along the Las Vegas Strip.

"Sin City" is also close to other major destinations like the Grand Canyon and the Hoover Dam.

The top 10 domestic destinations for U.S. travelers

Las Vegas, Nev. New York City, N.Y. Myrtle Beach, S.C. Ocean City, Md. Chicago, Ill. Honolulu, Hawaii Panama City Beach, Fla. Key West, Fla. Clearwater, Fla. Nashville, Tenn.

New York City ranked as the No. 2 most popular domestic destination for U.S. travelers.

"I think New York really speaks to the experiences that people want to have. In a city like New York, there's a lot to do," Fischer-Groban says. "Folks who want to pack their calendars, a city like New York continues to deliver that density of experiences and is also quite family-friendly. You can really have any type of trip in New York."

Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

New York City offers travelers a plethora of activities, including visits to iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and Central Park.

The Big Apple can also be a starting point for visiting other destinations, like the Hamptons, Fire Island, the Jersey Shore, and more.

Want to boost your confidence, income and career success? Take one (or more!) of Smarter by CNBC Make It's expert-led online courses, which aim to teach you the critical skills you need to succeed that you didn't learn in school. Topics include earning passive income online, mastering communication and public speaking skills, acing your job interview, and practical strategies to grow your wealth. Use coupon code MEMORIAL to purchase any course at a discount of 30% off the regular course price (plus tax). Offer valid from 12:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") on May 19, 2025, through 11:59 pm ET on June 2, 2025. Terms and restrictions apply.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.