Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

GameStop Jumps 9% After the Original Meme Stock Cashes in Again With $1 Billion Share Sale

By Yun Li, CNBC

Carlo AllegriI | Reuters

GameStop shares climbed after the videogame retailer said it sold five million additional shares, raising $1.13 billion in capital to accelerate growth.

The original Reddit favorite meme stock jumped 9% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company announced the completion of its at-the-market equity offering program that was initially disclosed on June 9. GameStop said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes as well as for investing in growth initiatives and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This is the second stock sale that GameStop has conducted since the company became a star on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum where retail traders aimed to push stock price higher and squeeze out short-selling hedge funds. GameStop sold 3.5 million additional shares in April and raised $551 million.

Money Report

Economy 11 mins ago

Underdog Activist Engine No. 1 Is Launching an ETF After Big Exxon Win

investing 22 mins ago

Novogratz: Bitcoin May See More Pain Ahead, But It Can't Lose Most of Its Value as It Has in Past

Investors have been encouraged by the moves and looked past the dilution of their stakes as GameStop took advantage of its monstrous rally this year to speed up its e-commerce transformation. The stock has advanced over 960% in 2021.

White Square Capital, a London-based hedge fund, is closing its main fund and returning capital after suffering losses from betting against GameStop, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, GameStop named former Amazon executive Matt Furlong as its new CEO.  The company also hired several other former Amazon executives, including Jenna Owens, its new chief operating officer; Matt Francis, its first chief technology officer; and Elliott Wilke, its chief growth officer.

For its fiscal first quarter, GameStop reported narrower-than-expected losses per share and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates. As of May 1, GameStop said, it had paid off its long-term debt and no longer had any borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility.

Enjoyed this article?
For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream
Sign up for CNBC Pro
Start your free trial now

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingMarketsAmazon.com Inc.wall streetstocks
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us