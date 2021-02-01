Money Report

AMC

GameStop Shares Climb 6% in Pre-Market Trade as Frenzy Continues Into February

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of the bricks-and-mortar video game retailer surged more than 1,625% in January, causing a mark-to-market loss of almost $20 billion to hedge funds with short positions against the stock.
  • Robinhood and other trading apps continue to limit buying of GameStop stocks and options contracts.

GameStop shares climbed in pre-market trading on Monday as the Reddit-fueled short-squeeze on Wall Street hedge funds looks set to continue.

Shares of the bricks-and-mortar video game retailer gained around 6.5% in early pre-market deals, with the stock having surged 1,625% over the month of January.

The astronomical rally has inflicted a mark-to-market loss of almost $20 billion to hedge funds with short positions against the stock, according to data from S3 Partners. However, many short-sellers are holding onto their bearish positions.

Robinhood and other trading apps continue to limit buying of GameStop stocks and options contracts, along with those of other heavily-shorted names, following a week of hugely volatile trading due to a retail trading frenzy led by 5 million-strong Reddit thread "WallStreetBets."

Limitations are also in place for AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry, KossExpress, Nokia, Genius Brands International and Naked Brand Group.

Short selling is a strategy in which investors borrow shares of a stock at a certain price on expectations that the market value will fall below that level when it's time to pay for the borrowed shares.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.

