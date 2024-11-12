Germany sets early election date for February after collapse of the ruling coalition

Germany is set to hold a federal election on February 23, according to sources within the parliamentary group of Scholz' social democratic party (SPD).

This is earlier than Chancellor Olaf Scholz had originally proposed after his ruling coalition collapsed last week.

The three-year-old ruling coalition between Scholz' SPD, the Green party and the free democratic party (FDP) fell apart last week after the chancellor axed former Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Germany is set to hold a federal election in February, earlier than Chancellor Olaf Scholz had originally proposed after his ruling coalition collapsed last week.

Scholz last week had hinted at an election in March, saying he would hold a confidence vote in January.

The election is set to be held on February 23, according to sources within the parliamentary group of Scholz' social democratic party (SPD).

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The confidence vote is now reportedly due to take place on December 16. It is a necessary step ahead of early elections in Germany as the chancellor must first call for the vote in parliament. If the the majority of Bundestag members vote that they no longer have confidence in the chancellor, he can then suggest a dissolution of parliament to the German President.

The President in turn then has 21 days to make the move which triggers an election that must take place within 60 days of parliament being dissolved. The President also has the final say in setting the election date.

Scholz had faced increasing pressure to hold an election sooner than he had suggested. Authorities over the weekend, however warned of logistical difficulties and organisational risks if there was not enough lead time until the election date.

The three-year-old ruling coalition between Scholz' social democratic party (SPD), the Green party and the free democratic party (FDP) fell apart last week after the chancellor axed former Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Lindner was replaced by Jörg Kukies who was appointed as the new finance minister on November 7.

The coalition break down came after months of wrangling between the three former political partners about economic and budget policies. Both Scholz and Lindner referenced their differences in these areas as the key factor for the collapse. It remains unclear when and how a 2025 budget will be finalized.

Scholz' SPD and the Green party will form a minority government in Germany until the election in February. The chancellor has said that he hopes to pass some laws in the final few months of his tenure.

Attention will soon turn to campaigning. Some parties have already selected their lead candidates for chancellor, while others including the SPD still need to do so, and some have also already made indications about prospective policy plans to local media.