‘Gladiator II’ star Denzel Washington recalls ‘hoarding cans of food’ early in his career

Denzel Washington is Hollywood royalty, but the two-time Academy Award winning actor can still recall what it was like to think that his acting career might slip away from him.

In an interview with British Vogue while promoting "Gladiator II", Washington and costar Paul Mescal were asked when they felt like they had "made it" in their careers.

The 28-year-old Mescal said that he felt he had made it the first time he was paid to be in a play. Washington, however, was brought back to the contents of his pantry at the start of his career.

"I remember keeping cans of food," he says. "Whenever I stopped hoarding cans of food, I knew I made it."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The 69-year-old "Training Day" star said that when he was younger, he was hyper-focused on working and on what others wanted to see from him. These days, he's better able to have a life off of the big screen.

"After 50 years of experience, I've learned to put it down and go home," Washington said. "My happiness doesn't come from the roles I've played or the accolades people have given me."

Indeed, Washington doesn't like to revisit his work, telling The Times in an interview that he doesn't watch the movies he's starred in.

"I haven't watched any film from my past from start to finish, not even 'Malcolm X'," he said. "All you see is what you did wrong. Also why would you do it anyway?"

Washington told Mescal that rather than listening to others as he charts his career, he should "listen to yourself."

Want to earn more money at work? Take CNBC's new online course How to Negotiate a Higher Salary. Expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to get a bigger paycheck, including how to prepare and build your confidence, what to do and say, and how to craft a counteroffer. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 50% off through November 26, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.