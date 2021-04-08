GM Cutting Production at Several North American Plants Due to Chip Shortage

GM is temporarily idling or extending downtimes at several plants in North America due to an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage impacting the global automotive industry.

DETROIT – General Motors is temporarily idling or extending shutdowns at several plants in North America due to an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage impacting the global automotive industry.

The cost of the closures have been factored into the company's earnings forecast for the year, according to GM. The automaker expects the problem will reduce its operating profit by $1.5 billion to $2 billion this year.

"We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers' semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impact on GM," GM said in an emailed statement. "Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible."

The automaker's plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee will close beginning Saturday through April 23, according to a message from the United Auto Workers union to workers obtained by CNBC. The plant builds the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 and XT6 crossovers. GM confirmed the shutdown.

In addition to that, GM said another crossover plant that produces the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave in Lansing, Michigan will be idled the week of April 19 and production of the Chevrolet Blazer at a plant in Mexico will also be canceled that week.

The company also is extending downtime at plants in Kansas and Canada that produce cars and crossovers through mid-May. They produce the Chevrolet Malibu sedan and Equinox and Cadillac XT4 crossover. Another plant in Lansing that produces the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 also had its downtime extended by two weeks to the first week of May.

For months, GM has been prioritizing assembly of high-margin vehicles such as full-size pickups by cutting production of cars and crossovers. The company is even partially building pickups to complete and ship at a later date.

Semiconductors are key components used in the infotainment, power steering and braking systems of new vehicles, among other things. As multiple plants shut down last year due to Covid, suppliers directed semiconductors away from automakers to other industries, creating a shortage after consumer demand snapped back stronger than expected.

Consulting firm AlixPartners estimates the chip shortage will cut $60.6 billion in revenue from the global automotive industry this year.

The company said it expects to earn $10 billion to $11 billion, or $4.50 to $5.25 per share, in adjusted pretax profits this year. It projects adjusted free cash flow of $1 billion to $2 billion for its automotive division in 2021. The forecasts factor in the potential impact of the chip shortage, including a hit of $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion to its free cash flow.