GM reveals Corvette EV concept car as it reconfirms commitment to Europe

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

An angle view of the new Chevrolet Corvette concept car.
GM
  • General Motors revealed an all-electric Chevrolet Corvette concept car as part of the opening of a new design studio in England.
  • The automaker said the car, which is a "design study" not intended to be a production model, is part of its "commitment to Europe."

DETROIT — General Motors on Monday revealed a new all-electric Chevrolet Corvette concept car as part of the opening of a new design studio in England.

The car features a sleek, aerodynamic exterior that resembles a futuristic IMSA race car more than a traditional Corvette, but it does pay some homage to the American sports car in featuring a split window design from the 1963 Sting Ray model, among other design elements.

GM said the new concept — which is a "design study" not intended to be a production model — and design studio show the Detroit automaker's continued "commitment to Europe as the company scales its Cadillac electric vehicle business there, while also preparing to launch Corvette sales" across the region.

The Corvette concept and U.K. design center opening come at an inopportune time as the U.S. and the world's largest automotive markets partake in a trade war with tariffs, including between America and Europe. 

The front view of GM's new Chevrolet Corvette concept car.
GM
The front view of GM's new Chevrolet Corvette concept car.

GM is attempting to reenter Europe after selling off its Opel European division to then-PSA Groupe, now part of Stellantis, in 2017.

Automakers routinely use concept vehicles to gauge customer interest, showcase future technologies and signal the direction of a vehicle or brand.

GM said Monday the U.K. concept is part of a global design project involving multiple studios that will see additional Corvette concepts revealed throughout 2025. The carmaker has other design studios in or near Detroit, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea.

The side view of GM's new Chevrolet Corvette concept car.
GM
The side view of GM's new Chevrolet Corvette concept car.

In 2022, GM said it would produce an all-electric Corvette amid the company's ambition to exclusively offer EVs by 2035, but it does not have an all-electric model yet. It currently offer a hybrid Corvette called the E-Ray.

A GM spokesman declined to comment on the status of the Corvette EV. The company has been reevaluating its product plans amid slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles. 

