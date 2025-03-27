GM, Stellantis shares fall after Trump's auto tariff announcement

President Donald Trump said he would place 25% tariffs on "all cars that are not made in the United States."

The tariffs apply to imported passenger vehicles and light trucks, as well as key automobile parts including engines and transmissions, the White House said in a fact sheet.

Vehicles are made up of tens of thousands of parts, many of which cross back and forth over the U.S. border before a final product is completed.

Trump's administration had been telegraphing plans to put tariffs on the auto industry, but the impact of those moves and mechanism for enforcement are starting to take sharp. Trump said the tariffs would go into effect April 2.

Trump's administration had been telegraphing plans to put tariffs on the auto industry, but the impact of those moves and mechanism for enforcement are starting to take sharp. Trump said the tariffs would go into effect April 2.

General Motors stock was down about 6% in early trading Thursday, while Stellantis lost more than 1%. Tesla, however, was marginally higher while Ford Motor shares hovered around the flat line.

"In our coverage, for [original equipment manufacturers], Tesla and Ford appear to be the most shielded given location of vehicle assembly facilities although Ford does face incremental exposure on imported engines," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note Thursday. "GM has the most exposure to Mexico."

Trump said Wednesday he would not put a tariff on vehicles that are built in the U.S.

Data and forecasting firm S&P Global Mobility reports there are on average 20,000 parts in a vehicle when it's torn down to its nuts and bolts. Parts may originate in anywhere from 50 to 120 countries.

The firm also reports that 25 automakers on average produce 63,900 light-duty passenger vehicles in North America per day. A majority of those, roughly 65%, are assembled in the U.S., followed by 27% in Mexico and 8% in Canada.

Goldman Sachs analysts wrote Thursday that Trump's 25% tariff could raise the price of imported cars by $5,000 to $15,000. If roughly 50% of parts in a U.S.-made car came from foreign sources, the tariff could raise the price of those cars by $3,000 to $8,000, they added.

The President had previously granted automakers a one-month tariff exemption for vehicles that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement's trade rules of origin.

— CNBC's Michael Wayland and Michael Bloom contributed to this report.