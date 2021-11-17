Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

GM Stock Hits Record High as Automaker Celebrates Hummer EV Production

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors
  • General Motors is steadily approaching a $100 billion market valuation after shares of the automaker reached a new record high on Wednesday.
  • GM's gains come as shares of newly public electric vehicle start-ups Rivian and Lucid Group lost steam following extraordinary double-digit runups in the past week.
  • GM is currently zing pre-production GMC Hummer EV pickups at the plant. Customer deliveries are expected to begin soon.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

DETROIT – General Motors is steadily approaching a $100 billion market valuation after shares of the automaker reached a record high on Wednesday.

GM's gains come as shares of newly public electric vehicle start-ups Rivian and Lucid Group, which briefly surpassed GM in market cap Wednesday, lost steam following extraordinary double-digit runups in the past week.

Money Report

Markets 13 mins ago

Dipanjan Deb, CEO of Top-Performing PE Firm Francisco Partners, on Where He's Putting Capital

Technology 17 mins ago

Walmart, Target CEOs Say They Aren't Worried About Hiring Amid the Holiday Shopping Rush

GM is celebrating the opening of its first dedicated electric vehicle plant in Detroit. GM CEO Mary Barra rang the opening bell from the facility earlier on Wednesday; President Joe Biden will visit the plant in the afternoon.

GM is currently making pre-production GMC Hummer EV pickups at the plant. Customer deliveries are expected to begin soon.

GM's stock was at $64.69 a share as of 11 a.m., up by more than 3% and its highest price since emerging from bankruptcy in 2009. The company's market cap was about $94 billion.

Shares of Rivian, which made its public debut last week, were down by as much as 18% Wednesday, wiping away billions of dollars in market cap. Its market value of about $128 billion remains far above GM and Ford Motor, but below Tesla, which surged to more than $1 trillion this year.

Lucid's stock was somewhat volatile Wednesday morning, trading down by as much as 5% and up by as much as 4%. The company's market cap is about $87 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessTechnologyUS: NewsBusiness NewsBreaking News: Business
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us