GM to Close Reservations for Electric Hummer Pickup, SUV After Topping 90,000

DETROIT – General Motors will close reservations for its electric GMC Hummer pickup and forthcoming GMC Hummer SUV after more than 90,000 of the vehicles were reserved, the company said Wednesday.

Closing the reservations is a way for the automaker to attempt to fulfill the current list of reserved vehicles, which extends out to at least 2024. The number of reservations is notable because of the starting prices of the vehicles, which range between roughly $85,000 and $111,000.

GM said it plans to close reservations for both vehicles starting Thursday. Anyone wanting to reserve one of the electric trucks must do so by the end of Wednesday.

GM has been slowly ramping up production of the Hummer EV pickup since earlier this year. As of the end of June, the company had sold less than 400 of the vehicles. The SUV version is expected to begin arriving to dealers and customers starting in early 2023.

Duncan Aldred, global head of GMC, said production of the SUV should be quicker than the pickup, which was the first consumer vehicle to feature GM's next-generation Ultium batteries and vehicle platform.

"We knew it would be a slow ramp. But next year, when you look at the calendar year, I think you'll see a normalized year," he told CNBC last week at the Detroit auto show. "When we produce SUV, that should get into stride right away … Next year is a big year for Hummer EV, both truck and SUV."

GM's decision follows Ford Motor shutting down reservations for its electric F-150 Lightning pickup after hitting roughly 200,000 units. It also had shut down reservations for the electric Mustang Mach-E crossover, but those banks have since reopened.