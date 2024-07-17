GM to increase production of high-performance Cadillac Escalade V8 SUV

General Motors is updating its flagship Cadillac Escalade with new looks and enhanced technologies for the 2025 model year.

The automaker also will increase production of a V-Series performance model, which currently tops out at more than $152,000, to better meet demand.

The Escalade is a crucial vehicle for Cadillac — as well as brand parent GM — as the highly profitable flagship of the company's full-size SUV lineup.

DETROIT — General Motors will increase production of its Cadillac Escalade V-Series performance model as part of updates to the flagship SUV for the 2025 model year.

The new SUV features a standard 55-inch diagonal display across the dash, including a passenger-only screen; an "executive package" for the second row; power doors; large 24-inch wheels; and other enhancements.

"The Escalade has always been about bold American craftsmanship, technology and performance, and has continuously raised the standard of full-size SUV luxury since it was introduced 25 years ago," said John Roth, vice president of Cadillac, in a release.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Escalade is a crucial vehicle for Cadillac — as well as brand parent GM — as the highly profitable flagship of the company's large SUV lineup. GM has led in U.S. market share of full-size SUVs for decades.

Cadillac

Many of the design tweaks for the 2025 model year, including sleeker front lighting and larger interior screen, better align the gas-powered model with an upcoming all-electric version of the vehicle. It continues to feature a massive front grille and commanding on-road presence.

The gas-powered 2025 Escalade will continue to be powered by two 6.2-liter V-8 engines, including a supercharged V-Series performance model capable of 682 horsepower and 653 foot-pounds of torque.

Cadillac said it will increase production of the 2025 Escalade V-Series, which was introduced two years ago, after not being able to meet demand for the current model year. Officials declined to specify how much production will increase.

"We are increasing production to help meet customer demand for the pinnacle of Escalade performance, luxury and craftsmanship, while maintaining exclusivity," a Cadillac spokeswoman told CNBC.

Cadillac

GM said pricing for the 2025 models will be available closer to the vehicle's launch. Current pricing ranges from about $81,000 for an entry-level model to more than $152,000 for the V-Series. The all-electric Escalade IQ is expected to start around $130,000 when it goes on sale later this year.

The Detroit automaker revealed enhancements to the gas-powered 2025 Escalade online Wednesday ahead of production and sales beginning late this year.

The Escalade will continue to be produced at GM's Arlington Assembly in Texas along with full-size SUVs from Chevrolet and GMC that share a vehicle platform and other components with the Cadillac model.