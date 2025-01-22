Google agrees to new $1 billion investment in Anthropic

Google has agreed to a new investment of more than $1 billion in generative AI startup Anthropic, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to CNBC.

Google has agreed to a new investment of more than $1 billion in generative AI startup Anthropic, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to CNBC.

The fresh funding builds on Google's past investments of $2 billion in Anthropic and 10% ownership stake in the startup, as well as a large cloud contract between the two companies. Anthropic is most well known for its Claude AI chatbot.

The agreement comes as Anthropic, one of the key players in Silicon Valley's artificial intelligence arms race, is in late-stage talks to raise a funding round of $2 billion at a $60 billion valuation led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, CNBC reported earlier this month.

In December, Anthropic's revenue hit an annualized $1 billion, which was an increase of roughly 10x year over year, the source said. The company's revenue comes primarily from enterprise sales.

Financial Times was first to report Google's investment.

Anthropic, which has been backed heavily by Amazon, was founded by former OpenAI research executives. It launched Claude in March 2023, and like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, Claude has exploded in popularity as businesses incorporate generative AI chatbots across sales, marketing and customer service functions.

The generative AI market, which includes Anthropic and OpenAI as well as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, is predicted to top $1 trillion in revenue within a decade. Amazon and Microsoft, which is OpenAI's principal investor, are backing generative AI startups with hefty investments as well as developing their own technologies.

Amazon announced that it would invest an additional $4 billion in Anthropic in November. That brought Amazon's total investment in the startup to $8 billion. Amazon remains a minority investor, Anthropic confirmed to CNBC at the time, and does not have a board seat.

As part of that investment, Amazon Web Services became Anthropic's "primary cloud and training partner." Anthropic has used Amazon Web Services' Trainium and Inferentia chips to train and deploy its largest AI models since then.

Anthropic ramped up its technology development throughout last year, and in October, the startup said that its AI agents were able to use computers like humans can to complete complex tasks. Anthropic's Computer Use capability allows its technology to interpret what's on a computer screen, select buttons, enter text, navigate websites and execute tasks through any software and real-time internet browsing, the startup said.

The tool can "use computers in basically the same way that we do," Jared Kaplan, Anthropic's chief science officer, told CNBC in an interview at the time. He said it can do tasks with "tens or even hundreds of steps."

OpenAI reportedly plans to introduce a similar feature soon.

Anthropic debuted Claude 3.5 Sonnet, its more powerful AI model, in June, and the startup rolled out Claude Enterprise, its biggest new product since the launch of its chatbot, in September.

