Google announces new health-care AI updates for Search

Google on Tuesday announced health-care updates to Search, including a way for people with specific health conditions to compare their experiences with others.

The company unveiled a new feature called "What People Suggest," which uses AI to pull together online commentary from patients with similar diagnoses. A patient with arthritis would be able to look up how other people with the condition approach exercise, for instance. The feature is available on mobile devices in the U.S., Google said.

Google said it has also expanded its knowledge panels, or the information boxes that appear to the right of search results, to cover "thousands" more health topics. The panels are coming to new countries and languages, including Spanish, Japanese and Portuguese, starting on mobile devices.

The tech giant has launched several health-care projects and features over the years, but it has struggled to outline a consistent business strategy within the sector. The company built out a formal Google Health unit starting around 2018, which swelled to more than 500 employees, but it was dissolved in 2021.

Karen DeSalvo, Google's chief health officer, told CNBC months later that the company was "still all-in on health."

In recent years, many of Google's health-care initiatives have centered around AI.

Google introduced artificial intelligence summaries called AI Overviews last year, and the feature shows a quick summary of answers to search questions at the very top of Search. The rollout was rocky, as users were quick to share examples AI tool giving incorrect and controversial responses, like encouraging users to add glue to pizza.

AI Overviews appear for some health-related queries, like "How do I know if I have the flu?" But some experts have encouraged users to use caution with these answers, according to a December report from The Senior List. Out of more than 200 health searches, a panel of medical experts said 70% Google's AI Overviews were considered risky.

Google said Tuesday that recent health-focused advancements with its Gemini models have allowed the company to improve AI Overviews for health topics.

In late 2023, Google announced MedLM, a suite of AI models designed specifically for health-care, to help clinicians and researchers carry out complex studies, summarize doctor-patient interactions and complete other tasks.

The company also unveiled Vertex AI Search for Healthcare that year, which is a generative AI tool that clinicians can use to search for information across disparate medical records.

