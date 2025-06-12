Google cloud and other internet services are reporting outages

Google's cloud services were down for a period of time on Thursday, along with a number of other cloud offerings.

"We are experiencing service issues with multiple GCP products," a status page from Google showed, indicating that the outages began at 10:51 a.m. PT.

Google Trends showed a spike in searches for Google hosting platform "Firebase."

Users on social media reported that several major internet services were experiencing disruptions due to Google cloud platforms.

"Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue."

The Downdetector website showed over 13,000 reported incidents for Google Cloud at around 11:30 a.m. PT. The site also showed thousands of people reporting incidents with Amazon Web Services.

Google's status page said the incident had caused problems for 13 of its cloud services, across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Other web services that appeared to suffer disruptions included Amazon's Twitch, CoreWeave's Weights and Biases, Elastic, GitLab, LangChain, Microsoft's GitHub, Replit and Intuit's Mailchimp.



Starting late morning Pacific time, Cloudflare said on its status site that it was experiencing problems. Cloudflare is a major web security and content distribution network provider. The stock was down about 6% on Thursday.

"We are seeing a number of services suffer intermittent failures," the page says. "We are continuing to investigate this and we will update "this list as we assess the impact on a per-service level."

Google Trends pointed to a spike in users searching "Firebase," which is one of Google's developer platforms for building and managing web and mobile apps.

Representatives from Google, AWS and Cloudflare didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.